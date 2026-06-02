I wore James Bond's smart glasses featured in 007 First Light, and now you can too

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Android Central Labs (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

When I was a kid, I always looked forward to seeing what new gadgets Q would cook up in the latest 007 James Bond movie. From Geiger counter wristwatches to folding sniper rifles, exploding pens, and even X-ray glasses, there's no shortage of fantastic devices that the Bond universe has cooked up.

Every gadget has its roots in the era it came from, so it makes sense that the 5-star-rated 007 First Light video game that just came out in May 2026 would use smart glasses as one of its gadgets. The partnership between Even Realities and IO Interactive came at the perfect time, as I was already using the company's new G2 glasses for a few weeks when I found out.

Even Realities G2 sports dual monochrome displays (one in each lens), the most minimalist frames you'll find on any pair of smart glasses today, and up to 2-day battery life. To make things even cooler, the G2 is designed to pair with Even Realities R1, the company's first smart ring, enabling health monitoring and glasses gesture control by just touching the ring. It already feels like a 007 gadget, and that's made even more legitimate by seeing James Bond wear them.

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The all-day wearable smart glasses

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Most smart glasses suffer from two main problems: weight and battery life. Take my beloved Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2's, for example. While Ray-Ban Metas are arguably the most popular smart glasses on the market, no one is buying them for their battery life. No matter which Meta glasses I use, I can't get more than a few hours' use out of them, and that number drops substantially if you use the camera.

Then, there's weight to consider. My reading glasses weigh 32g, while Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses weigh between 48g and 52g, depending on the size and style you choose. The higher-end Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses with a display in the right lens bring that up to a whopping 69g.

Even Realities G2 is only 37g, despite having a display in each lens, a pair of batteries, and a microphone for commands. The battery lasts well over a day in my use, and the charging case makes it easy to quickly top up if I need to. They're also substantially thinner and more svelte-looking than any of Meta's glasses, and that's all down to a very specific design constraint Even Realities worked under.

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I spoke with Will Wang, Founder and CEO of Even Realities, ahead of the G2's launch, specifically about the company's design ethos. "How do you define a good pair of glasses?" Wang asked me during the interview. The obvious answer is that they've got to look good and be comfortable; otherwise, I'm not going to want to wear them.