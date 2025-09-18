Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg made big moves on the stage of Meta Connect 2025 as he unveiled the company's first consumer-ready pair of AR glasses. These are an upgrade over Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), as they provide an in-lens display, more advanced camera features, and an included neural band for gesture support.

Notably, the name begins with Meta instead of Ray-Ban this time around, signalling that these glasses are more focused on capability than style — although they still sport much sleeker, Ray-Ban style frames than Meta Orion.

Meta is getting a leg-up on Google and Amazon in a big way with this release, as it marks the first time Meta is shipping a pair of smart glasses with a display. That display turns this into a sort of "smartwatch for your face" since it still connects to your phone, but has plenty of capability all on its own, too.

Meta also launched a more affordable pair of AI glasses called Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), which are more focused on style with cameras and audio-based AI at the forefront, and a sportier pair called Oakley Meta Vanguard, which is geared towards athletes who want extra-long battery life, IP67 protection, and more. But Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are the company's most advanced pair to date, which you can read more about below.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses: Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are launching on September 30 for $799. The glasses, a charging case, and the neural band are included in the box.

You won't be able to buy them online at the usual places, though. Instead, you'll need to head into a Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, or Ray-Ban store to try them in person. Select Verizon stores will also carry the glasses sometime in the near future. These glasses need a bit of personalization versus the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, which is why Meta requires an in-store visit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Meta Ray-Ban Display specs Category Meta Ray-Ban Display Styles Wayfarer-inspired Standard and large sizes Colors Shiny Black, Shiny Sand Lenses Standard, Transitions, Prescription (-4.0 to +4.0) Display 20 deg FOV monocular display in the right lens 600 x 600 pixels, 42PPD, 90Hz, 5000-nit with auto brightness, one-way private viewing Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Photo resolution 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only) Video resolution 1080p+ at 30FPS (1440 x 1920 resolution) Speakers 2X open ear speakers Microphones Custom 6-mic Array Sensors Magnetometer for directional awareness to enable turn by turn navigation Integrated 6-axis IMU (accelerometer + gyroscope) 4-way active touchpad Storage 32GB; about 1000 photos, 100 30-second videos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Compatibility iOS; Android Weight 69g Durability IPX4 Battery Up to 6 hours per charge 5 hours continuous audio playback or voice calling Charging (glasses) case 30 additional hours worth of charge Charging speed 50% in 20 minutes Neural band sizes 1, 2, 3 Neural band colors Charcoal Black Sand Neural band battery life Up to 18 hours Neural band durability IPX7 High-performance textiles

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses: Design and features

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses have a similar overall design to Ray-Ban Wayfarer glasses. The biggest difference between them is the thickness of the frames, as they have to fit a display in the right lenses, plus additional computing hardware and a larger battery than the Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley Meta glasses.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In his private demo, Android Central's Michael Hicks said the thicker frames don't look like some of the other smart glasses we've seen to date. "If not for the camera cutouts, people might assume it's a stylistic choice."

The glasses feature one camera on the side of one lens and an LED indicator on the other side, giving them a uniform look. At 69g, these are just 17g heavier than Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses, a real win for Meta and something that should help everyday comfort. Hicks noted that while they are comfortable to wear, you might want to invest in one of Meta's AI glasses for workouts, instead, as these are a bit heavy for that function.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses mainly differentiate themselves from Ray-Ban AI glasses by including a display in the lower half of the right lens. This display lets you interact with the glasses in a visual way and even gives you a camera viewfinder, a key upgrade from Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Despite being transparent, this display gets brighter than you might think. Hicks said, "Meta's team had me look at content against a sunny pavement and blue sky, and it automatically adjusted the brightness and tone so that I never had trouble with readability or colors."

You can also expect full privacy with this display, as it's impossible to see it from the other side. Only the person wearing it can see the display, and that's by design. Think of it like a one-way mirror, except here the lenses are transparent and the display is fully invisible from the outside.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta)

Meta provided many examples of what this display can show, from turn-by-turn directions, live translation of signage or conversations, recipes made from ingredients you have, text messaging, and more.

You can interact with the glasses via the neural band or via Meta AI and your voice, which you can read about below.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses: Neural band and UI

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On stage at Meta Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg gave a live demo of himself replying to a text message on his Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses with barely perceptible movements of his hand. This was possible thanks to the neural band that ships with the glasses, a type of gesture band we previously got to test out with Meta Orion at Meta Connect 2024.

This sEMG band is made of comfortable textiles that are rated for long-term use, are easy to clean, and sport an 18-hour battery life. The band can understand electrical impulses in your wrist muscles, translating that to gestures that allow you to "magically" interact with the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses.

The band is hyper-sensitive and can infer even tiny movements, so you can discreetly flip through and reply to messages even in a meeting without anyone knowing. On stage at Meta Connect 2025, Zuckerberg was also seen scrolling through a user interface with swipes of his thumb, almost like flicking through pages of a book.

Holding your palm up and pinching your thumb and index fingers together brings up a "home" menu with an app launcher, similar to a smartphone or smartwatch. Eight selections can be placed on the display, and you can scroll through them by rubbing your thumb left or right over your index finger.

Zuckerberg walked on stage with music playing and livestreaming his POV right from the glasses, demonstrating the versatility and multitasking possible with Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses.

You can also easily respond to messages via a series of gestures, or by just "writing" on a surface with your fingers. This writing interface works like writing with a pen or pencil, with the neural band inferring what you're writing.

It's not just extraordinarily effective; it feels like an evolutionary leap in interaction, the way that multitouch displays were back in 2007 when the iPhone launched.

This GIF below shows you some of the gestures Meta has developed, with a human hand on the left (wearing an old prototype sEMG band) and a virtual representation of how the glasses "see" your hand on the right.

(Image credit: Meta)

This gives Meta a significant advantage over Google and its partners, as voice-only interaction is only so useful. There are plenty of situations when using voice interaction is either inappropriate, disruptive, or just plain impossible, and this band is here to solve that problem.

Still, you can use Meta AI's voice interaction to do anything on the glasses, including typing, if you prefer. Meta AI works identically here as it does on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, although Meta AI's responses can be displayed instead of just listened to.