Meta Connect 2025 live blog: Hypernova, Ray-Ban 3, Meta AI, Quest and more

Meta Connect 2025 is happening at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, September 17.

It'll be when Mark Zuckerberg's keynote showcase the company's plans for AR glasses, Meta AI, and Quest headsets. We're all but guaranteed to see the leaked Hypernova smart glasses, but we could also see 3rd-gen Ray-Ban AI glasses — while the Quest 4 remains a long shot at best.

Based on leaks, rumors, and our knowledge of Meta, we have an idea of what to expect from Meta Connect 2025.

If you want to watch Connect 2025, including the developer keynote and sessions, you can register on Meta's site; otherwise, it'll stream on Meta's Facebook dev page or in Meta Horizon for Quest owners.

Once the keynote arrives, we'll break down all the major announcements and our analysis here. For now, here's everything you should know about Meta Connect 2025 and the likely announcements in store.