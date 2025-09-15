Meta Connect 2025 live blog: Hypernova, Ray-Ban 3, Meta AI, Quest and more
The Connect 2025 keynote starts Wednesday evening. Until then, we'll lift the curtain on what products we expect to see (Celeste) or not see (Quest 4).
Meta Connect 2025 is happening at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, September 17.
It'll be when Mark Zuckerberg's keynote showcase the company's plans for AR glasses, Meta AI, and Quest headsets. We're all but guaranteed to see the leaked Hypernova smart glasses, but we could also see 3rd-gen Ray-Ban AI glasses — while the Quest 4 remains a long shot at best.
Based on leaks, rumors, and our knowledge of Meta, we have an idea of what to expect from Meta Connect 2025.
If you want to watch Connect 2025, including the developer keynote and sessions, you can register on Meta's site; otherwise, it'll stream on Meta's Facebook dev page or in Meta Horizon for Quest owners.
Once the keynote arrives, we'll break down all the major announcements and our analysis here. For now, here's everything you should know about Meta Connect 2025 and the likely announcements in store.
Anyone invited to attend Meta Connect in person will also get to attend Developer sessions. Of these, we're particularly interested in the session on the "new developer toolkit from Meta to be announced September 18."
While developers can access the open Meta Horizon OS for Quest headsets, Meta's AI glasses remain closed (for now). Meta could open up its current and future smart glasses' OS, so third-party devs can have their apps appear on the Hypernova display, or integrate with Meta AI for voice commands.
Opening up its system will help Meta compete with Google's open Android XR platform for smart glasses and XR headsets.
Meta has already shared the Connect 2025 programming agenda. These are the highlights:
9/17 5p PST: Connect Keynote. "Join Mark Zuckerberg as he shares the latest on AI glasses and lays out Meta's vision for artificial intelligence and the metaverse."
9/18 10a PST: Developer Keynote. "Hear from executives across Meta on how our latest technologies are creating opportunities for developers to build new experiences for people."
9/18 10:45a PST: The future of computing. "As Meta announces its latest line of new products and updates that take the next steps on the journey to the next computing platform, we look even further into the future. Join visionaries Michael Abrash and Richard Newcombe as they reveal the exciting future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing."
This agenda makes it clear that we'll see "new products," confirming what we already expected. You may only care about the keynote, but "The future of computing" could show smart glasses fans what Meta's vision is for future hardware generations.