Fresh Meta Quest 4 rumors purport high-end specs, a much thinner and lighter design, a potential price, and the death of the Quest namesake

What you need to know

New Meta Quest 4 rumors point to a higher resolution display upgrade, eye and face tracking, and a smaller/lighter design, thanks to an external "puck."

The rumor notes that the headset may ship without controllers and could cost as much as $800.

Lastly, Meta may ship this new headset with a new name, suggesting that it's part of an entirely different product category rather than a traditional Meta Quest release.

A new set of rumors and conjecture around Meta's next XR headset backs up previous leaks and even gives us new information surrounding details of the upgraded hardware set to release sometime in late 2026.

But don't call it a Meta Quest 4, because VR veteran Nima Zeighami left a post on X noting that the next Meta headset "won't be called Quest." Zeighami has been a part of the VR industry for a long time, working as the Technical Product Manager at Within, the company behind the ever-popular workout app Supernatural, back in 2017, and later going on to work for several other VR companies to this day.

In addition to this revelation of Meta's purported new naming convention, Zeighami backed up previous rumors about the headset's specs and revealed several new ones. That upgraded display is said to feature more pixels per degree (PPD) than the Quest 3, but not quite as high-res as Galaxy XR or Apple Vision Pro.