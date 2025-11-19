The Ultimate Meta Quest 3 and 3S Starter Kit: 12 high-tech accessories for a peak VR experience

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means many folks are about to buy their very first Meta Quest 3 or 3S headset. Of course, like any new technology, getting into VR gaming for the first time can feel a bit overwhelming with so many accessories and customization options to choose from. Do you really need a new head strap? What about a carrying case? It's a lot.

Fortunately, I'm here to help. Below you'll find all of my favorite accessories that you can use to trick out your Meta Quest 3 or 3S headset this holiday season, whether you want to feel more comfortable during long gaming sessions or immerse yourself into a virtual world with a cutting-edge haptic vest.

Don't forget that many of the following accessories are also about to be (or are already) discounted for Black Friday, so now's a great time to start shopping if you're trying to optimize your VR setup. It's time to level up, folks.

For max immersion..