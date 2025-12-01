Don't waste your money on Meta Quest charging docks this Cyber Monday. Grab these on-sale accessories before the day ends!

I've used a ton of Meta Quest accessories over the years, from golf clubs to charging docks, facial interface and head strap replacements, controller straps, gun attachments, and more. While most of these accessories provide improvements in comfort or immersion, a charging dock is pretty much useless.

That's because most docks don't support controller charging when using wrist straps or cases, and I don't know about you, but I don't use my Quest controllers without those things. So, instead of wasting your money on a charging dock that doesn't actually make charging more convenient, spend your money on these excellent accessories I've personally tested, all on sale for Cyber Monday.

I've organized these according to upgrade priority, so if you're just grabbing one item from this list, make it one of the headstrap replacements. Thank me later.