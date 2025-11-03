The best Ray-Ban Meta accessory I've ever used just scored a launch discount

AMVR makes some of my all-time favorite Meta Quest accessories, and now they're jumping into the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses accessory market too. I got this charger the other day and was pleased to find out that it works with both Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and Gen 2 smart glasses, and now it's on sale for a few bucks off at Amazon, making it just over $30.

Why get a charging dock when the glasses already have a charging case? The answer is so that you never run into a situation where both your glasses and the charging case run out of battery. This ingenious little dock makes it simple to drop your glasses and the case on the dock the moment you walk in your front door and then pick them up again from a convenient location on your way out.

1st discount Save 10% AMVR Ray-Ban Meta charging dock: was $39.99 now $35.99 at Amazon Celebrate the launch of the AMVR Ray-Ban Meta charging dock with a 10% off coupon on Amazon! This handy charger will keep your glasses and the charging case fully charged at all times, ensuring you never end up with a dead battery while on the go.

As part of my testing I checked to see how long it would take for both the glasses and the case to charge while on the dock at the same time. I found that the charger is a few minutes faster to hit both 50% and 100% charge for each the glasses and the case. That means if your glasses end up with a dead battery when you walk in the door it only takes 17 minutes to hit a 50% charge. That's just enough to last for quite some time if you find yourself out and about for a few hours and still want to carry your glasses with you.

The front of the dock has a nose piece clip that looks essentially identical to what you'll find inside of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses charging case. The glasses click nicely into place and a charging LED on the front of the dock lets you know that your glasses are charging by turning from green to red. Once the glasses are all charged up, that same LED will turn green. There's a second LED next to it to show the status of the charging case and each of these LEDs has a handy symbol above it so that you never are guessing which LED goes to which device

Popping the charging case into the dock is just as simple thanks to a clever magnetic USB-C connector that ships in the box. AMVR even includes a second one of these in the box just in case you lose the first one, which is always a possibility given how small these little dongles are. I've used these kinds of magnetic charging docks with my Meta Quest in the past and it's amazing how handy it is to just be able to drop the case on the dock and have it charge. It's like a wireless charging magnetic connector for your phone except in this case it's purpose built for the Ray-Ban Meta charging case.

Well this one does work with all generations of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, it doesn't work with Oakley Meta smart glasses or the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses. Those cases are not the right size and shape and they simply won't fit on the dock, although they will charge Oakley Meta HSTN glasses if you happen to have a pair of those. Just not the large charging case that comes with those glasses.

There aren't too many accessories for the smart glasses just yet but clever manufacturers like AMVR well no doubt come up with more ideas as we get more of these products. AMVR in particular makes some of my favorite Meta Quest accessories and I have no doubt that they will continue to talk the list of Ray-Ban Meta accessories as time passes.