Meta reveals its Black Friday offers early with Ray-Ban Meta and Meta Quest 3S deals

- Meta's Black Friday deals are official with offers on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Meta Quest headsets.
- These offers are live until Dec. 1, 2025 and take 20% off the purchase of prescription lenses for Meta smart glasses, too.
- With Meta's holiday return policy in effect, you have until Jan. 31, 2025 to change your mind.
Tech companies are starting to show their Black Friday hands ahead of time, and now, we can add Meta to that list. The company added what it's calling Meta's "best deal of the year" to its online store over the weekend, further lowering the price of its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses. The wide-ranging sale also cuts the price of prescription lenses, accessories, and the Meta Quest 3S headset.
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are now priced at just $239.20 for the Wayfarer or Skyler styles, down from $299 at full price. The offer is especially intriguing when compared to the $379 starting price of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses. While the second-generation glasses have longer battery life and a better camera, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 are still serviceable and continue to get more features, like Garmin integration and extra video stabilization options.
Aside from the frames, Meta is offering 20% off prescription lenses ordered from its site. That extends beyond the discounted Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 frames — buyers can claim the discounted lenses with the purchase of any Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley Meta HSTN frames. Both offers end on Dec. 1, 2025.
Meta's holiday return policy is now in effect, meaning any purchase made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025 have an extended return window. These products can be returned for free until Jan. 31, 2026. That gives buyers extra time to make returns compared to Meta's typical two-week return window.
Meta is also discounting the Meta Quest 3S by up to $70, bringing the starting price down to $249.99. It's a big deal considering the Quest 3S was already a great value at $299.99. Select Meta Quest accessories are also discounted by 20% for a limited time. At roughly half the price of a Meta Quest 3, the discounted Meta Quest 3 becomes a better value for VR-curious buyers.
As of now, Meta hasn't announced deals for the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN, Oakley Meta Vanguard, or Meta Quest 3. However, it's always possible Meta throws in a surprise as Black Friday nears.
