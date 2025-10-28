Why wait? These Black Friday Google Pixel deals are available NOW

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you don't want to wait, you might be surprised at the number of excellent Google Pixel deals that are already available. Sure, the straight discounts are certain to get even more impressive as we approach November 28th, but play your cards right and you can get one of these AI-powered devices for cheap (or even free) by meeting a few simple eligibility requirements. Keep reading for all of my top deals available right now, plus I'll answer some of your most burning Black Friday questions.

Some of the early deals include offers like a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro when you add a line with an eligible data plan at Verizon, or this surprising T-Mobile promo that gets you $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold AND a free pair of Pixel earbuds, just for kicks.

Of course, many of the best early Black Friday deals have some fine print involved, so if you're looking for a good old-fashioned price drop, you may want to check back later to see what's new. I'll keep adding new deals on a regular basis as we approach the big weekend.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Black Friday Google Pixel deals

FREE Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible line at Verizon The base model Google Pixel 10 is small but mighty, with 12GB of RAM, full Qi2 support, and the versatile AI-powered camera tech that we all know and love. Buy the phone with a new line on almost any Unlimited plan and Verizon will give you enough promo credits to make the phone completely free - no trade-in required!

BOGO wireless Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $499.99, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 10 Pro has only been out for a few months, but you can already get 50% off the phone AND a free year of wireless when you pair your order with one year of the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile.

$1,000 off Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799.99 From $799.99, plus free pair of Pixel Buds 2a at T-Mobile The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is sleek, innovative, and feature-packed, but it's also quite expensive. Fortunately, if you process a trade-in and add a qualified line at T-Mobile today you could score up to $1,000 off the foldable, plus the carrier will throw in a free pair of earbuds, just for kicks.

32% off Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $544.98 at Amazon Last year's Google Pixel 9 boasts 12GB of RAM, a ton of useful AI features, and outstanding cameras straight out of the box. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 32% discount, weeks before Black Friday.

$549 off Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $449.99 at Walmart If you don't mind going last-gen, check out this early Black Friday deal that slashes nearly $550 off 2023's Google Pixel 8 Pro. Despite its age, this phone continues to impress with powerful camera tech, excellent haptics, and long software support. And of course, a discount of over 50% never hurts.

Black Friday FAQ

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday is November 28th this year, which is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. That Friday will be followed by Cyber Monday on December 1st.

Both days are sure to present some of the best tech deals of the year, with sitewide sale events expected from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and beyond. Needless to say, I'll be covering the best discounts on Android tech so you don't miss any of the action.

What Google Pixel deals should I look for this Black Friday?

Most of the best Black Friday sales are sure to focus on the Google Pixel 10 lineup this year, so be sure check sites like Amazon and Best Buy to find great deals on those flagship phones. You can also expect to see historic discounts on the Google Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch 4, plus price drops on Google's latest earbuds.

Should I buy a Google Pixel phone now or wait until Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. If you're seeking a straightforward no-strings discount on a Pixel phone, I'd wait to see what the Black Friday sales has to offer. But if you don't mind updating your wireless service or trading in an old or broken phone, there are plenty of carrier deals worth checking out today. Check your wireless provider's website to see what Google Pixel deals they're offering today. Who knows, you might even get to skip Black Friday altogether.