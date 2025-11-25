As the site's Wearables lead, I've tested dozens of smartwatches and fitness watches in 2025. The fitness watch battle was competitive, with many exciting options from Garmin and others. For true smartwatches, though, there's one clear winner that shone above the competition in 2025: the Google Pixel Watch 4.

Its domed, 3,000-nit display looks fantastic, the battery life is excellent thanks to a new, more-efficient Snapdragon processor, and the combination of Fitbit sensors, dual-band GPS, and Gemini coaching makes it a compelling fitness watch option.

Considering it came out in October, I wasn't expecting a significant Black Friday deal. So imagine my surprise when I saw you can save $50 on the Pixel Watch 4 at Best Buy, or save $100 on the Pixel Watch 4 LTE, which means you'll get both 4G connectivity and satellite SOS for "free" since it normally costs $100 extra. These are the first-ever discounts we've seen on any Pixel Watch 4 model.

Save $50 Google Pixel Watch 4 41mm: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy or: Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE: $499.99 $399.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy Android Central verdict: ★★★★½ One of the best Android smartwatches of the year, the Google Pixel Watch 4 leans into its distinct rounded look, curving and stretching the display so there's virtually no gap beween the display and the rounded case border. You also get speedy Wear OS updates, six months of Fitbit Premium, and the best Gemini AI experience. You'll have to choose whether to get the more petite, affordable 1.33-inch Watch 4 or the 1.49-inch upgrade. Wear OS 6 reflows content to fit the extra space, so you'll see more information on screen if you pay extra; however, the 41mm option is lighter and slightly more comfortable for sleep tracking. The LTE option gives you the biggest discount, but you're still paying extra. Google gives you two years of free Google Fi data out of the box for messaging and music streaming — but you'll have to add it to your carrier for phone-free calling. You also get two years of satellite SOS, which sends a message to 911 and your emergency contacts if you're in trouble in a cellular dead zone.

✅Recommended if: You're a regular Google Workspace or Gemini user who'll benefit from the Pixel Watch's exclusive Gemini tricks like Gemini Raise to Talk; you're interested in the new Fitbit Premium Health Coach for its personalized training plans; or you simply want a fast, stylish Wear OS watch for the apps and messaging.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't own an Android phone, you'd prefer a watch you can wear for a week or more per charge, or you'd rather opt for a more traditional, rugged smartwatch design with a bezel and sapphire glass.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google doesn't tend to be as liberal with its smartwatch deals as Samsung, which has already dropped the rival