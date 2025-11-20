Forget the Pixel Watch 4; last year's Pixel Watch 3 is still my favorite everyday Android smartwatch, and it's cheaper than ever right now

Black Friday weekend has turned into Black Friday week, which means we're already seeing some great deals on devices. The Pixel Watch 3 is one such device, and though it may be last year's model, this is still one of our favorite smartwatches and one that I personally use on a daily basis. Lucky for you, this great smartwatch is discounted back down to its lowest price, making it one of the more exciting deals I've seen so far.

The Pixel Watch 3 normally retails for $299 for the 45mm Wi-Fi variant, a price that has already dropped from its original $399 launch price. Now, Amazon has discounted it even further, meaning you can score a Pixel Watch 3 for as low as $199.99, or spend a little more on the smaller 41mm Pixel Watch 3, which is discounted to just $208.99.

✅Recommended if: you want a good Android smartwatch with decent battery life, access to apps like Spotify and Gemini, and connect to Fitbit for comprehensive health and fitness guidance.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to have the latest and greatest devices, as the Pixel Watch 3 is a year old and uses an even older chipset. Also if you're more serious about fitness, in which case, a Garmin watch may better suit your needs.

The Pixel Watch 3 may be a year old, but that doesn't make it an outdated watch. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset that powers it still performs admirably, and you won't notice any hiccups. Additionally, Wear OS has come a long way, and it feels like a mature smartwatch OS with well-optimized apps and experiences, like the ability to add and change themes based on your watch face.

I've owned the Pixel Watch 3 for some time now, and while the Pixel Watch 4 is technically a better watch with a newer chipset and AI features you won't currently find on its predecessor, I've never felt the desire to upgrade to Google's latest. Battery life has consistently been pretty great for me, with the Pixel Watch 3 lasting two or more days on average, including tilt-to-wake, sleep tracking, and daily workout tracking.

If you can manage a larger watch, go for the 45mm variant, as the battery will be better than the 41mm version. I would also suggest opting for a Wi-Fi model; I have LTE, but I find that I rarely use it, and it's just a waste of money on my monthly phone bill.