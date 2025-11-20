Wait, $129 for a Galaxy Watch 7!? This deal won't survive to Black Friday!

Some early Black Friday deals are traps, getting you to bite on an average deal before the truly big discounts arrive later. This isn't one of those times. The Galaxy Watch 7 has dipped to $129 (48% off), its lowest price ever by $20, and there's no reason to assume that price will fall lower. This is an everything-must-go sale, and the only question is how long the stock will last.

Having covered Galaxy Watch deals in Black Fridays past, I remember Samsung followed this pattern with the Galaxy Watch 6, dropping the price by 50% down to $139 before Black Friday and sticking to it through Cyber Monday. After that, Samsung took it off storefronts, and you could only find "renewed" models.

You can play chicken with Samsung and hope the Galaxy Watch 7 falls even further, but I wouldn't risk it. Amazon's storefront already says "Deal selling fast," which shows that people know this is a steal of a deal. You're paying Amazfit money for a powerful smartwatch with Wear OS 6, Play Store apps, and Gemini smarts, along with the promise of feature updates through late 2028.

✅Recommended if: You want cutting-edge performance that pairs closely with your Android smartphone for messaging; you want insights into your health and sleep data such as energy scores, heart rhythm, and sleep apnea detection; and you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a smartwatch that'll last more than 1–2 days per charge, or you'd prefer another Galaxy Watch option, such as the Watch 8 Classic with its physical bezel controls, or the Watch Ultra with its enhanced battery life.