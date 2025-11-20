Wait, $129 for a Galaxy Watch 7!? This deal won't survive to Black Friday!

Samsung wants to clear out inventory on its last-gen smartwatch, and that's good news for us until the Galaxy Watch 7 is gone for good.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

Some early Black Friday deals are traps, getting you to bite on an average deal before the truly big discounts arrive later. This isn't one of those times. The Galaxy Watch 7 has dipped to $129 (48% off), its lowest price ever by $20, and there's no reason to assume that price will fall lower. This is an everything-must-go sale, and the only question is how long the stock will last.

Having covered Galaxy Watch deals in Black Fridays past, I remember Samsung followed this pattern with the Galaxy Watch 6, dropping the price by 50% down to $139 before Black Friday and sticking to it through Cyber Monday. After that, Samsung took it off storefronts, and you could only find "renewed" models.

<p>The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 may have been supplanted by the Galaxy Watch 8, but many of you will prefer the traditional rounded look of this generation, and Samsung made very few changes this generation: You're getting the same Exynos chip, RAM, and storage, with comparable battery life and most of the same health sensors.<p>Our old pick for <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-smartwatch">best Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 comes in 1.3- or 1.5-inch display sizes, offers Samsung Health AI insights like Energy Score, and receives the longest software support of any Wear OS watch, beating the Pixel and OnePlus watches. At $120 off, this is a true steal!
✅Recommended if: You want cutting-edge performance that pairs closely with your Android smartphone for messaging; you want insights into your health and sleep data such as energy scores, heart rhythm, and sleep apnea detection; and you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a smartwatch that'll last more than 1–2 days per charge, or you'd prefer another Galaxy Watch option, such as the Watch 8 Classic with its physical bezel controls, or the Watch Ultra with its enhanced battery life.