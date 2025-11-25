Save big this Black Friday: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic just saw a major price slash of up to $300

Samsung is pulling out all the stops this year, rolling out some of its most compelling deals yet, perfectly timed for the highly anticipated Black Friday sales event and the upcoming holiday season. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and this is a deal you'd be thankful you spotted! The company has dropped the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic so low that it makes this premium watch an easy steal. Grab the $100 off deal before it's gone! Alternatively, if you something to trade in, you can send it to Samsung and save up to $300.

One of the key features of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the return of the physical rotating bezel for quick navigation of menus and notifications without touching the screen. It also comes built in with One UI 8, Gemini integration at its core, and a ton of new health and wellness metrics like the Antioxidant index.