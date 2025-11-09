It's basically Black Friday already with this steep Galaxy Watch discount

It's always tempting to grab the latest device, but you should always consider looking at last year's model. That's what makes this 29% discount on the Galaxy Watch 7 so compelling, because the newer Watch 8 price jumped up by $100, but the Watch 7 is still a great device.

At launch, the Galaxy Watch 7 retailed for $249, which already isn't bad when considering other smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 3 started at well over $300. At 29% off, the Galaxy Watch 7 can now be had for just $177, which is frankly too good to pass up. Keep in mind, this is for the smaller 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant. If you want the larger 44mm version, you can save $50 off the original price, bringing it down to $229.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a performant smartwatch that works great with other Galaxy devices and Android smartphones. Also if you're looking for a great device for health tracking and fitness coaching.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the latest smartwatch with its brighter display and new AI-powered features, or you have a Pixel or OnePlus device and want a smartwatch that has better feature parity.

The cheapest way to get a great Galaxy smartwatch

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

Samsung may have released the Galaxy Watch FE, but it is powered by an older chipset, making it somewhat outdated. The Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by newer hardware, which means it performs exceptionally well and should be more than enough for anyone looking for a good smartwatch to pair with their Galaxy phone.

The watch originally launched with Wear OS 5, but was recently updated to Wear OS 6 (with One UI Watch 8 on top). This adds new features, such as Bedtime Guidance, Running Coach, and Vascular Load tracking. Users also have access to the Now Bar for glanceable live updates and new stackable widgets, making Tiles much more informative and useful.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

What's great about a watch like the Galaxy Watch 7 is that you don't need a Galaxy smartphone to use it. You can pair it with any Android phone and utilize most of its health and fitness features. And if you have the LTE model, you can use it independently of the smartphone, meaning you can go on a run and still stream music, take calls, and respond to messages.

That said, there are some Samsung-exclusive features that will only work with a Galaxy smartphone, so you'll want to consider this if you're thinking about getting the Galaxy Watch 7. If you have a Pixel smartphone, for example, you could still use the Galaxy Watch, but you might be better off with a Pixel Watch 3 or even the newer Pixel Watch 4.

Regardless, you shouldn't sleep on this awesome Galaxy Watch 7 deal, as we don't know if it will get much lower for Black Friday, although it's definitely possible.