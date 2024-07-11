Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $299.99 at Samsung $299.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon A solid new smartwatch If you’re looking for a solid new Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the newest option in the line that’s surprisingly affordable and comes with some new features, including Sleep Apnea detection, seamless connectivity to the new Galaxy Ring, a fast processor, tons of storage, rugged build, and more. Plus, it’s available in two sizes so you can get the one that’s best suited to you. For New Sleep Apnea detection, AGEs features

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch and you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, chances are you’re considering a Galaxy Watch to match. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Galaxy Watch FE are two options to consider. The former is the latest in the line while the latter is a more affordable version that will meet some user’s needs. Do you need to step up to the newest model or will the FE model suffice? Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: The basics

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, introduced in the summer of 2024, comes in two sizes: the 40mm comes in Green or Cream and the larger 44mm model in Green or Silver. It has a Sapphire Crystal display that’s 1.3 inches in the smaller version and 1.5 inches in the larger. It’s a full-color, always-on AMOLED display that boasts 480 x 480 resolution with the larger one and 432 x 432 resolution with the smaller one. The screen is complemented by two side buttons.

It comes with a new selection of watch bands with a ripple shape design that gives it a more rugged look and colorful stitch details. There are also new watch faces from which to choose. The watch meets 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance as well as MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring that it’s durable and can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Running on WearOS 5 (powered by Samsung) with One UI 6 Watch, you get all the same personalization, customization, app access, Google integration, and more than you’d expect from a Samsung Galaxy watch. There are some new usability features as well, including Suggested replies using Galaxy AI, which will intelligently suggest responses you can send right from your wrist based on previous conversations. Use new double pinch gestures as well to control the watch if your hands are full.

The battery is 300mAh and 425mAh, depending on the model, and it supports fast charging using WPC-based wireless chargers. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, built-in GPS, and an LTE option for those who want to be able to connect and receive notifications or navigate without requiring a phone.

(Image credit: Samsung)

How does the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE compare? As an entry model that launched just a month prior to the Galaxy Watch 7, it comes in only one size, 40mm, with a similar circular face and two side buttons. The screen is slightly smaller than the smaller Galaxy Watch 7 at 1.2 inches, and it’s also a sapphire crystal AMOLED. Resolution is slightly lower than the smaller Galaxy Watch 7 at 396 x 396 pixels.

It comes in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver with its own selection of watch bands with blue and orange stitching along with customizable watch faces. The Galaxy Watch FE also meets 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H standards, so even though it’s considered a budget model in the line, it’s still pretty durable.

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, built-in GPS, and an LTE option. It, too, runs on WearOS, affording access to popular apps, from Google Maps to YouTube Music, and other third-party as well as Samsung options. Both also work with Samsung Wallet for paying for items from your wrist or accessing digital ID cards and more.

Both smartwatches seamlessly connect with other Samsung Galaxy devices, like smartphones, tablets, and earbuds; and work with features like Find My Phone. The new Galaxy Watch 7 adds the option to connect with the new Samsung Galaxy Ring as well, with both working in tandem to track your health, wellness, exercise, and most importantly, sleep.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Specs

Let’s take a look at the run-down of basic specs to compare these two Galaxy smartwatches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Compatibility Android 11 or higher Android 11 or higher OS WearOS 5 powered by Samsung, One UI 6 Watch WearOS powered by Samsung, One UI 5 Watch Colors Green Cream (40mm), Green, Silver (44mm) Black, Pink Gold, Silver Swappable Band Yes Yes Battery Life 300mAh (40mm), 425mAh (44mm) 247mAh App Galaxy Wearable app Galaxy Wearable app Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Stress Tracking Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes Sleep Monitoring Yes (and Sleep Apnea) Yes Swimproof 5ATM, IP68 5ATM, IP68 Processor Exynos W1000 5-core Exynos W920 dual-core Blood Oxygen Yes Yes Mobile Pay Samsung Wallet Samsung Wallet Storage 32GB 16GB Screen Size 1.3 inches (40mm), 1.5 inches (44mm) 1.2 inches Screen Resolution 432 x 432 (40mm), 480 x 480 (44mm) 396 x 396 Screen Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm (40mm), 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm (44mm) 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm Weight 28.8 grams (40mm), 33.8 grams (44mm) 26.6 grams

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offering a larger version, the specs between these two smartwatches are very similar. There are differences that lie deeper, though.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Features

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Now, let’s consider the health, wellness, and other features these two smartwatches have to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 runs on an Exynos W1000 five-core processor and the most powerful chip in the Galaxy line-up to date, making it presumably snappy and responsive. Samsung says the CPU is three times faster and power efficiency has been improved by 30 percent. As noted, it’s powered by the latest WearOS 5 version (powered by Samsung) and includes the One UI 6 Watch for further personalization and customization of the look.

Samsung’s BioActive Sensor is core to all of its latest smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch 7 is no exception. It includes a myriad of sensors for tracking everything from heart rate to temperature, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), an estimation of your body composition.

Able to track more than 100 different workout types, you can also build routines by combining different exercises to make your own custom workout routine. There’s also a Race feature, which you can use to compare current and past performance in real-time, a great feature for runners. Body Composition, tracked via BIA, will provide a snapshot of your body makeup to help you understand it better.

The watch boasts a new advanced AI algorithm for sleep analysis that includes a new FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature provided by De Novo. It can help look for signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. The Watch can also provide real-time readings and alerts for high or low heart rates, detect irregular heart rhythms that could indicate atrial fibrillation (Afib), and allow you to take an ECG.

One of the new features in the Galaxy Watch 7 is the ability to track glycation end products (AGEs) using the AGEx Index, which reflects your overall biological aging process and metabolic health. This is largely influenced by diet and lifestyle, so the measurement can help prompt you to make changes to either (or both) if you notice that the numbers are off.

Another improvement of the Galaxy Watch 7 is a dual-frequency GPS system, which offers more precise location tracking, even when traveling in dense urban environments. For those who like to run on unfamiliar trails, go hiking, or other exploratory activities, especially if you opt for an LTE version of the watch to travel without your phone, this is a big deal.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE runs on the less powerful Exynos W920 dual-core processor, which is to be expected given the differential in price. To put this in perspective, that’s the same processor found in the older Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models. It’s also powered by WearOS with Samsung One UI 5 Watch, making it a generation behind in this respect.

Along with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor and all the goodies that come with it, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE focuses on sleep as well. It has advanced sleep features, including the ability to monitor sleep patterns, provide sleep coaching, and tips to create a better environment for quality rest. But it does not have the new Sleep Apnea feature.

You get the same low and high heart rate alerts along with heart rhythm monitoring to detect signs of Afib, and you can take an ECG reading as well, impressive given that this is the entry smartwatch model.

This watch can also track more than 100 workouts, and it has advanced running analysis to track performance along with features like personalized heart rate zones and custom goal setting. There’s also body composition tracking, so you get a lot for a low price with this model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Decisions, decisions. It’s often tempting to get the newer model of the two, but when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Galaxy Watch FE, they are both new models. The Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest option in the line, joined by the ultra-rugged (and much more expensive) Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch FE, meanwhile, is designed to be an entry-level option for those just getting into the smartwatch realm or wanting to try out a Samsung Galaxy model for the first time. In fact, we name it the best budget Samsung smartwatch you can buy.

You’ll get a slower processor, shorter battery life, and fewer features with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. It’s also only available in the one smaller size, so if you have thicker or larger wrists, that might be reason alone to jump to the larger-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 version. If you want the Samsung Galaxy Ring as well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the model for you.

But both are recent smartwatches with the same level of durability, compatibility, BioActive Sensors, and LTE options. So it may come down to budget. If you don’t want to spend too much and just want to test the waters, go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. If you’re looking for something more advanced and will leverage features like the new Sleep Apnea monitoring, AGEs index, double pince gestures, and suggested replies, save up a bit more and get the Galaxy Watch 7.

Both are great, new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches that will be a fabulous companion to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, or an option worth considering to use with any Android device.

