Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic A new twist on classic The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will continue Samsung's trend of biannual upgrades for its "classic" smartwatch. The design is expected to blend the look of the prior Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the current Galaxy Watch Ultra. With a rotating bezel and new health features, this could be Samsung's best classic watch yet. Pros Rotating watch bezel for smooth control

Advanced health features with new BioActive sensor

Three hardware buttons including a custom action button Cons Ultra-esque design won't be for everyone

Bigger than Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Pricing and other specs are currently unknown Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Verizon A true classic With rumors of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic breaking away from the "classic" mold, eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's a real option in 2025 with an attractive design and an easy-to-use rotating bezel. Plus, it's more affordable than ever. Pros Stylish and sleek design

Bright 1.5-inch display

Rotating watch bezel Cons Heavy design and build

Battery life isn't great compared to modern watches

Older GPS and health tracking technology

Samsung is sticking to a biannual release schedule for the Galaxy Watch Classic, and we can expect a brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic this summer. However, the company is shaking things up a bit with this new model. According to current leaks and rumors, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to blend the design languages of the Classic and Ultra lineups.

Will that satisfy fans of classic Galaxy Watch models, or will they want to stick with traditional options like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? That's the big question, as Samsung is rumored to turn the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic into a squircle smartwatch. Let's break down how the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic should compare to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic based on the information we have now.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra last year as a premium, fitness-oriented smartwatch with a squircle chassis and an inset circular display. That's important because this design style is reportedly going to make its way to the other Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic models with the upcoming generation. For classic fans, that could be a positive or a negative, depending on their design preferences.

As you can see in the renders above, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is said to be preserving its physical, rotating watch bezel. However, it'll now sit above a squircle chassis, making the overall footprint of the smartwatch larger. Rumors also point to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic having three hardware buttons, including the customizable action button from the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Reports say that the 46mm or 47mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will measure 46 x 46.5 x 14.2 mm. However, considering that Samsung usually omits the protruding biosensors from its dimensions, the true thickness of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be around 17mm. Either way, it'll be bigger overall than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For perspective, the 47mm model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has dimensions of 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, excluding the sensors on the back. Still, if you account for that, it's still thinner than the rumored specs of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Although the weight of the upcoming model is unknown, the current Galaxy Watch 6 Classic weighs 59 grams.

It's unclear whether Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in multiple sizes. We do know that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with optional LTE connectivity, just like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

Rumors point to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic having a 1.5-inch display, but the exact specs are unknown. That should mean that the upcoming model will have roughly the same displays as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It uses a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a 480x480 resolution for the 47mm version.

The older model will almost certainly preserve the "classic" design better than the newer one, as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a circular build. For some, the rumored squircle housing for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be off-putting.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung introduced a new BioActive sensor within the Galaxy Watch 7 series, and that should also make its way to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The company is already teasing fitness and health features coming to the new lineup. Daniel Araujo, Samsung's corporate VP of the MX Division, mentioned "enhanced health-related features" arriving on upcoming Galaxy Watch models during a recent earnings call.

As far as hardware is concerned, Samsung could use its Exynos W1000, which debuted on the Galaxy Watch 7 series last year. It's a 3nm processor with five Arm Cortex cores, and should be plenty fast for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. At a minimum, we can expect the model to be equipped with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (rumored or assumed) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Dimensions 46 x 46.5 x 14.2 mm (46m or 47mm) 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm (43mm version) | 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm (47mm version) Display(s) 1.5-inch display, exact specs unknown 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, 432x432 pixels resolution (43mm version) | 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480 pixels resolution (47mm version) Durability & Case Material(s) Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal, 5ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal, 5ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification Weight Unknown 52g (43mm version) | 59g (47mm version) Chipset / SoC Unknown Exynos W930 (dual-core processor, 5nm process node) RAM & Storage 2GB & 32GB 2GB & 16GB Navigation & Physical Controls Rotating Bezel, Home & Back Buttons, and Touchscreen Rotating Bezel, Home & Back Buttons, and Touchscreen Sensors Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical Heart Signal Sensor, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, and Hall Sensor Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical Heart Signal Sensor, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, and Hall Sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, LTE (optional), GPS, and NFC Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, LTE (optional), GPS, and NFC Battery & Charging 450 mAh 300mAh (43mm version) & 425mAh (47mm version), fast-charging OS / Smartphone Compatibility Wear OS 6 / Android 11 or above Wear OS 4 / Android 8 or above (upgradeable)

That chip alone would be a welcome upgrade for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The current Galaxy Watch 6 Classic uses an older Exynos W930 chip, which is a dual-core processor built using the 5nm process node. It's no slouch, but a newer Exynos chip could make for a big upgrade, especially as AI continues making its way to our wearables.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Software

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to launch with Wear OS 6, and it could be the first new smartwatch to do so. The upgrade could bring up to 10% more battery life to certain smartwatch models due to efficiency improvements, according to Google. That might be just the start of the software upgrades arriving on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic this summer.

Samsung recently announced that Gemini integration is coming to Galaxy Watches, replacing the Google Assistant. You'll soon be able to ask your smartwatch to help with basic tasks, using phrases like "summarize my last email" or "remember what locker I'm using." Gemini will work across apps and features on Galaxy Watch models, providing a unified and intelligent experience, similar to the one you'd get on your Android phone.

The good news is that, although the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic launched with Wear OS 4, it should also get these new Gemini improvements. Based on Samsung's timeline for Gemini integration, the features may arrive first on the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which classic is best?

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

If Samsung does indeed switch up the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's design, longtime fans of the product line might not be thrilled about the changes. A circular build has been a staple of the classic lineup, and the squircle chassis could make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic look more like a traditional smartwatch than ever before.

Fans of the rotating bezel will still be satisfied, but those who liked the somewhat incognito look of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might be disappointed. If you like how the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appears to be a traditional wristwatch, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might not be for you.

We'll learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as its expected launch window gets closer. Based on past releases, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to arrive sometime in July. Since there wasn't a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic this year, it'll be the first classic model since the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 2023.