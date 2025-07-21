Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026: Everything we want to see

Samsung silently released a refreshed model of the Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it doesn't really differ to the 2024 model in any meaningful way. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 has a new color option, and comes with 64GB of internal storage; other than that, it is identical to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024.

With Samsung choosing to not make any changes this year, any potential upgrades are only likely to show up on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026: Design

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung has a distinctive design with the Galaxy Watch Ultra that makes it stand out quite a bit from the regular Galaxy Watch, and that's set to continue in 2026. I don't see the brand making any considerable tweaks to the design next year, but I would like to see the rotating bezel make its way onto the device.

The bezel makes interacting with a smartwatch that much more convenient, and it's a clear point of differentiation with Samsung. Another limiting factor is that the Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn't use standard lugs, and that needs to change; as it stands, there's a limited selection of bands you can use with the smartwatch.

The 47mm sizing makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra the ideal size, and I don't want that to change in 2026. Samsung does a good job with the chassis itself with the titanium casing clearly built to last, and it's a given that the brand will continue using the same material next year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026: Features

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra features the Exynos W1000 platform that's built on a 3nm node, and it delivers significant gains from previous years. I want slightly better efficiency with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026 that allows the smartwatch to last at least three days between charges.

Outside of that, the only other feature I want to see is tighter AI integration. Samsung will ideally need to use a new platform based on the foundation of the W1000 but with a powerful NPU to deliver this, and it's likely we'll see just that in 2026.

On the feature side of things, Samsung really needs to make ECG available to other devices — having this limited to Samsung phones is a huge drawback. I routinely switch between phones, and not having all features available with a smartwatch is a deal-breaker.

Similarly, I'd like to see better activity tracking with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026; there are enough built-in workout modes, but the current iteration of the smartwatch just doesn't do as good a job as its Garmin rivals when it comes to accuracy.

Considering the lack of any meaningful upgrades with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, I'd suggest getting the 2024 model if you're interested in switching to a new smartwatch. It has the same feature-set, and it continues to be one of the best smartwatches around — and there are great deals to be had right now. If you're willing to wait, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2026 should deliver decent gains next year.