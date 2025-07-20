Last chance! Grab this Lenovo Chromebook before midnight tonight and score a straight $130 OFF

Best Buy's current back-to-school sale is nearing an end, but you can still grab some cheap laptop deals if you're quick about it. For instance, the retailer has cut $130 off the price of this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook, which features an HD touchscreen and 128GB of storage. It also comes with the user-friendly Chrome OS, 8GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, according to Lenovo. This particular deal is for the Arctic Grey model of the laptop, which sports a sleek, darkened silver look.

If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, you can find a wide range of great back-to-school deals from Best Buy, and the sale is definitely worth checking out.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook Laptop: $449.00 $319.00 at Best Buy Best Buy is cutting the prices of tons of tech for the beginning of the school year, including this deal for $130 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook. It comes with 128GB of storage, a Full HD touchscreen, and 8GB of RAM, as well as the well-liked Chrome OS.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a mid-range laptop with a touchscreen; you prefer a larger laptop size and would be okay with a 15.4-inch model; you need a laptop that can handle many tasks associated with school or work.

❌Skip this deal if: you need more than 128GB of storage in your laptop; you're looking for a premium laptop and would be okay spending more money; you'd prefer a laptop with an AMOLED display, rather than one with an LCD screen.

The Lenovo IdeaPad series offers a few different laptops with touchscreens, and the 3i is a great mid-level option. With a 15.6-inch LCD touchscreen, 128GB of SSD storage, and a basic, no-frills Intel Pentium processor, the 3i features a pretty straightforward laptop experience with Chrome OS.

As for connectivity, the laptop features an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and a headphone jack.

While this is certainly nothing special when it comes to laptop performance, it is going to be one of the higher performing netbooks in the Chromebook lineup, falling right in between the budget and premium price points.