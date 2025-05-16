This versatile ASUS Chromebook is now OVER 50% OFF at Best Buy — but I'd act fast

Just in time for the end of the semester, retailers are launching a range of laptop and Chromebook deals, including this next entry that budget-friendly buyers will appreciate. For a limited time, you can get $160 off the Asus Chromebook CM1402 Laptop at Best Buy, bringing this entry-level computer's price down to just $139. This Chromebook has a 14-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Asus says it will get users up to 15 hours of battery life, and it also comes with the user-friendly Chrome OS.

While it's certainly not the peak of modern laptop performance, it might be a good pick for those who want an especially low price on a laptop and don't need anything too fancy.

Asus Chromebook CM1402 14-inch FHD Laptop: $299.00 $139.00 at Best Buy You can find a wide range of Chromebooks and laptops on today's online market, but most will retail for well over $140. Right now, Best Buy is offering $160 off the price of this Asus Chromebook CM1402, marking a 54% discount on a basic, economy laptop with Chrome OS. Price comparison: Walmart - $199.00

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a super-affordable Chromebook and don't need all the bells and whistles; you need something with a Full HD 1080p display, at least;

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a performance or high-powered gaming laptop; you need more than 64GB of onboard storage;

The whole Chromebook lineup offers straightforward Google laptop experiences, and while many of the best Chromebooks are known for their affordability, occasional deals like this will pop up, offering some truly stellar deals.

The Asus Chromebook CM1402 features a 1920x1080 Full HD LED screen with a 60Mhz refresh rate. The company says the included battery will net users up to 15 hours of battery life, while the included USB-C port also features 45W charging.

The CM1402 also comes with two Thunderbolt 4 display connectors, a USB-A port, and a microSD slot for additional expandable storage. This deal is for the configuration with 64GB of storage, making it a good pick for those who plan to mostly surf the web, use cloud storage, and won't need to save a high volume of onboard files.