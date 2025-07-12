Not counting the Galaxy S25, it seems that the second wave of Samsung's year is all about being thin. More recently, we saw it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 announcement, but before that, the Galaxy S25 Edge arrived.

It's been less than two months since the S25 Edge was released, and you can already save more than $400 on one. Buy. Normally, the 256GB model retails for about $1,100, but with Best Buy's "Black Friday in July," prices have been slashed to just $685.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: $1,099.99 $684.99 at Best Buy (with activation) If it weren't for foldable phones, the Galaxy S25 Edge might be considered a modern marvel, as it's one of the thinnest flagship phones we've ever seen. A high price tag might have kept you from considering the S25 Edge as your next daily carry, but this deal from Best Buy should be enough to sway you back.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the thinnest phones ever released, and one that doesn't compromise on performance, while saving over $400 in the process.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a phone equipped with a telephoto lens or need a long-lasting battery.

While the S25 Edge isn't my cup of tea, it's definitely piqued my interest, and if it weren't for the Fold 7, I could see myself getting one. It's not just how thin the phone is that has me intrigued; it's that Samsung managed to pack flagship specs into the Edge.

We have a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy steering the ship, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Then on the back, you'll find a 200MP main wide-angle lens, joined by a 12MP ultrawide camera that is capable of operating as your macro lens.

On top of that, you have access to Google and Samsung's suite of Gemini and Galaxy AI features. So, with the exception of a telephoto camera and a bigger battery, there aren't very many other compromises to be found.

Reports seem to indicate that the S25 Edge has been a flop, and it might have something to do with the $1,099 retail price tag. Thankfully, with deals like the one from Best Buy, saving you over $400, that's not as much of an issue and makes the S25 Edge much more enticing.