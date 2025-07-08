Thin is in again, and the Galaxy S25 Edge scratches an itch that many users have been trying to get at for years. Yet, despite its fresh design and enticing Prime Day sale, I still feel like it's too much for too little. But what if I told you there's an even better Prime Day deal on a better phone?

The Galaxy S25 Plus launched at the top of the year as the middle child of the S25 series, sporting a large design, tons of impressive features, and a relatively high $999 price tag. However, this Prime Day deal slashes that price by $300, placing this impressive AI phone in mid-range Android territory. And while it's slightly less than the Edge's discount, you still come out spending hundreds less!

Save $300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Plus proved that it's well worth its $999 price tag, but a $300 discount brings it to its lowest price since launch, and it's honestly too good to pass up, even if the newer Galaxy S25 Edge is also on sale.

✅Recommended if: You want a phone with a large screen, great battery life, a telephoto camera, and all the AI features you could ask for.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like good deals, because this is a great price for the Galaxy S25 Plus!

The Plus edges out the Edge

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 Edge may be Samsung's latest and greatest among its flagship S series phones, but its biggest (and really only) draw is its thinness. At 5.8mm, it's currently Samsung's thinnest flagship phone, but the company had to make some compromises to get there.

For starters, the battery is 1,000mAh smaller than the unit in the Galaxy S25 Plus. Additionally, unlike the Galaxy S25 Plus, which features a triple camera system that includes a 3x telephoto lens, the Galaxy S25 Edge has only a two-camera system. Sure, the 200MP primary camera is certainly impressive, but nothing beats the versatility of a dedicated telephoto lens.

However, as far as thickness goes, during my time using the Galaxy S25 Plus, I never once thought to myself, "I wish this phone were thinner." At 7.3mm, the phone already looks sufficiently thin and, frankly, feels excellent in hand.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

This is why I think the Galaxy S25 Plus is the better buy for Prime Day. It feels like the better phone, and with Prime Day discounts on both, it still comes out more than $200 cheaper than the Edge. Plus, it comes in a lovely Navy blue color that complements the AI features well.

That said, if you absolutely must have Samsung's ultra-thin Edge, it's currently more than $300 off, which is pretty sweet for a phone that just came out.

Save $315 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,219.99 now $904.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung's thinnest traditional flagship, but that kind of innovation doesn't come cheap. Fortunately, this relatively new phone is already on sale, and you can get more than $300 off if you buy one right now.

✅Recommended if: You want one of the latest Samsung phones with a large display and an incredibly thin and light chassis.

❌Skip this deal if: You need great battery life and a telephoto camera at this price, or if you just don't care to have a thin phone that costs nearly as much as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

