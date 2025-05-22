Amazon's Memorial Day sale gives you a storage upgrade AND a free gift card when you preorder the new Galaxy S25 Edge

Memorial Day deals are pouring in, and it looks like the newest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is also getting its share of discounts! The Galaxy S25 Edge just about launched 10 days ago and comes with a slim, light build, along with all the premium features. And looks like Amazon is sweetening the deal on all Galaxy S25 Edge preorders, considering it comes with a hefty price tag.

You can snag the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB, plus they're throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card for pre-orders. All users need to do is select the gift card bundle variation while checking out. So don't sleep on it, if you're someone who has been waiting to get their hands on this ultra-slim phone, since the offer is valid only until May 29, as the Galaxy S25 Edge hits the stores just a day later (May 30).

Live on the edge! Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus free $50 gift card at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is finally official, making it one of the slimmest flagships in the world. It's also extremely lightweight, has a main 200MP camera, and features a flagship Qualcomm SoC for the best gaming experience. The Galaxy S25 Edge already has the potential to become one of the best Samsung phones released this year— and you could get it at a lower cost, thanks to this Memorial Day deal.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is crafted for someone who has been looking for a slim, lightweight upgrade to their device. This is the ideal upgrade for anyone who is tired of carrying around phones that don't fit in their pocket, but isn't willing to compromise on premium specs or exceptional camera capabilities. It is a phone that comes with almost all the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a compact form factor of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

The "beyond slim" fourth variant features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, and incorporates advanced Galaxy AI features. It shows up with a dual rear camera system consisting of a primary 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. While it has impressive specs, this phone isn't for someone who highly relies on battery life, since Samsung had to trade battery capacity to keep the phone this sleek!