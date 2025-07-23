What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is actively looking into upgrading its future Edge smartphone, potentially by bringing new "battery materials."

These new materials could provide a "larger" overall capacity for the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery, though how much is unclear.

Additional speculation claims the Galaxy S26 Edge could go even thinner than the 5.8mm profile of the S25 Edge.

A report claimed Samsung was chasing a new "SUS CAN" battery material to boost its Galaxy phones' capacities significantly.

There are some rumors that claim Samsung is working on two upgrades for its thinnest smartphone for 2026.

The rumored upgrades might bring a little more appeal to the Galaxy S Edge lineup, according to Ice Universe on X (via SamMobile). The tipster can allegedly "confirm" the Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a "larger battery" whenever Samsung debuts it next year. Rumors add that this bigger battery will occur, thanks to some new "battery material technology" that Samsung is allegedly thinking of implementing.

It also seems that Samsung isn't pulling back on its interest in creating thin (and even thinner) phones.

The post on X claims Samsung is investing resources into creating a Galaxy S26 Edge that's even thinner the S25 Edge. The tipster's weren't accompanied by any estimations for its battery capacity or slimmer measurement, so we'll have to take this with a grain of salt for now.

Samsung debuted the S25 Edge, the S25 series' fourth member, in May. We're likely still a great distance away from a second-generation launch, but there are some recent developments to consider.

Gaining the Edge

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge debuted with the "beyond slim" tagline, as the company truly pushed the sleek and slim idea behind slab phones. The device sports a 6.7-inch display and a dual camera array (200MP primary lens), but it's main eye-catching aspect was its 5.8mm profile. The S25 Edge is slimmer than the rest of the S25 series; however, it came at the price of its battery.

There was bound to be a trade-off, and it seems the device's 3,900mAh battery was the result of thinner aspirations. Moreover, Samsung outfit the phone with a 25W wired charging adapter, which could reach 55% charge in thirty minutes.

A "larger battery" would undoubtedly help the device go for longer periods of time. How Samsung could go about this is key. Some users on X theorize Samsung might go down the silicon-carbon route with the S26 Edge. We've seen similar rumors reported earlier this year from South Korea, so that's one side of the speculation.

A more recent report claims that Samsung has switched gears and is now actively chasing down a new battery material known as "SUS CAN." Supposedly, this material can "significantly" increase a device's battery capacity, though it's unclear as to how much that could be. It's also been stated that SUS CAN could benefit future Galaxy phones by bringing greater energy density and quickening charging speeds.