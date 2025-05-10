What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 Edge boasts an "ultra sleek and premium" design with a titanium finish and ultra-tough glass, maintaining IP68 dust and water resistance — a new leak reveals.

It features a new dual-camera setup with a 200MP primary lens (2x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front-facing camera.

It is launching on May 12 at a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, and the phone promises a powerful processor and all-day battery life.

The highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge finally got a launch date, and it is coming next week. However, it still isn’t stopping the leaks, as marketing materials for the upcoming slim phone have now surfaced.

Android Headlines has managed to grab official-looking marketing material of the Galaxy S25 Edge alongside renders of its official accessories, which gives us a clear picture of what to expect. While we have already seen the actual device at the Galaxy S25 series launch and MWC 2025, very little about the device is known until now.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The leaked materials indicate a slimmer design, which is said to be “ultra sleek and premium,” and at least three colorways are expected: black, silver, and a possible blue hue. Even with the slimmer form factor, the device boasts a durable design with a titanium finish and features an ultra-tough glass protection on both sides of the handset. The durability here also includes an IP68 rating, which means it should notably feature solid dust and water resistance.

On the back, the S25 Edge marks a departure from the conventional triple camera array as seen in the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models. It comes with a new dual camera visor, and the latest leak showcases that it is a 200MP primary lens, which is a wide-angle camera with 2x optical quality zoom paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the device will have a 12MP shooter.

The materials, however, still don't specify the processor and the battery capacity, but instead hint at them being a powerful processor and an all-day battery promise despite being the slimmest Galaxy phone.

Fancy Galaxy S25 Edge accessories

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Alongside the specs, the accessories accompanying the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge may include silicone cases in black, blue, and gray color variants. Additionally, users can also expect Samsung’s popular Kindsuit cases in blue, light gray, and gray color options. Lastly, there’s also a transparent case that could go with the Galaxy S25 Edge next to an anti-reflective screen protector as well.

As mentioned, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched early next week, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, to be precise. It will be a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, and consumers can already reserve the Galaxy S25 Edge. Those who opt in will receive a $50 Samsung credit.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors