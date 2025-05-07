What you need to know

Samsung is set to launch the new variant of the Galaxy S25 series — the Galaxy S25 Edge through a virtual Unpacked event.

The virtual event, which will take place on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, will be streamed live on the Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel.

Customers who reserve the Galaxy S25 Edge starting today are eligible to receive a $50 Samsung credit towards the next Galaxy device.

The date is set!

Putting all the launch rumors to rest, multiple teases later, Samsung announced today (May 7) that the fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled through a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to drop on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and the entire launch will be live-streamed via the OEM's official website and YouTube channel.

The device is being advertised with the tagline "Beyond Slim: Discover Unprecedented Innovation with Galaxy S25 Edge. " It is said to be both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel that combines flagship specifications while being light to carry around.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As the tagline suggests, the phone is more than just a slim device; it is set out to create a premium user experience. "Every curve, contour, and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering," the press release stated.

While Samsung didn't reveal much of the specs of the device, the press release did focus a lot on the Galaxy S25 Edge's camera. Stating that the device is set out to give users an "ultimate camera experience." As rumors suggested, the Galaxy S25 Edge will indeed show up with a 200 MP wide camera. The company also stated that this lens will be integrated with Galaxy AI, which will transform it into a smart lens, "that helps recognize what matters to create new memories."

While Samsung has teased the phone several times leading up to the launch, it is saving the rest of the specs for D-day. However, with several leaks floating around, we have a good idea of what to expect from this phone.

Leaks may have filled in the blanks

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The most recent one spilled all the beans about the device. Stating that it will be 5.85 millimeters thick, sporting a titanium body with glass covers on the front and back. It will allegedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy S25 Edge's display will supposedly be a high-resolution and high-refresh-rate 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. The leak purports that it uses a single 200-megapixel sensor (now confirmed) for the main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there will reportedly be three colorways to choose from: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Lastly, Samsung stated in its email to Android Central that, starting today, those who reserve the Galaxy S25 Edge will be eligible to receive a $50 Samsung credit towards the next Galaxy device.

In other news, according to recent rumors, Samsung might also unveil its next set of foldables sometime in July. The alleged summer Galaxy Unpacked could take place in New York after three years.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.