A tipster on X claims, after conducting some tests, that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is actually ever-so-slightly thinner than Honor's Magic V5.

Side-by-side comparisons seem to show the subtle difference, while a test with a caliper alleges an 8.95mm measurement for the Magic V5 and 8.79mm for the Fold 7.

Honor's official statement says the tests are "inaccurate" and that the Magic V5 (Ivory White option) is 8.8mm, despite the tipster conducting these tests with that same device.

There's a device comparison going around that seems to suggest Honor's "thinnest foldable" claim isn't quite what we thought.

Known X tipster Ice Universe posted a comparison video between Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Honor's Magic V5, which paints a different narrative (via 9to5Google). The tipster boldly states Samsung's recent Fold 7 "is the thinnest folding mobile phone in the world." According to their test, which showcased both foldables side by side on a table, the Fold 7 appeared ever-so-slightly thinner than the Magic V5.

To illustrate this, Ice Universe placed objects (cards) across the tops of both devices. When set down, the card just barely teetered downward toward the Fold 7. Subtle tests with items showed that the Fold 7 appears to have a minuscule edge over the Magic V5 in thinness.

Ice Universe ran the devices through a quick caliper test, which shed more light. In their test, the Magic V5 resulted in an 8.95mm measurement, while the Fold 7 saw 8.79mm.

Despite the tipster's "rigorous" testing, the publication received a statement from Honor about the matter. The OEM states "the information presented" in the tipster's video "is inaccurate." Honor adds that users should "refer to the actual device" when conducting measurements on its thickness, adding that this means measuring it panel-to-panel (no camera bump) and without screen protectors.

Honor provided a photo of an in-house measurement of the Magic V5 in its white variation, alongside a caliper showing the listed 8.8mm.

A battle of... thin?

Officially (and per Honor's statement), the Magic V5 is 8.8mm when measuring its Ivory White model. The tipster on X seems to want to conduct further tests, stating they're awaiting another instrument to gain a more accurate reading. User comments have remained split on the "methods used" to obtain such a measurement.

Honor's Magic V5 launched just before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in an attempt to steal its thunder and to be crowned the thinnest foldable. The device's highlights included Honor's investment in making a sleek foldable that still packs the same flagship-level quality consumers expect. This resulted in an 8.8mm measurement when folded and a 4.1mm measurement when fully opened.

When Samsung's Unpacked came around and we unpacked the Fold 7, we learned that the device measured ever-so-slightly larger at 8.9mm. To be honest, there's a contest right now for small, iterative numbers, which might not matter much in the end.