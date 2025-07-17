What you need to know

TECNO fully unveiled its Phantom Ultimate G Fold concept today (July 17), detailing several key points.

The G Fold sports a "G-style" inward folding design with two hinges, which is designed to protect its inner displays from damage.

TECNO states the phone's thickness is "comparable" to a regular book-style phone (think Z Fold 7), but its opened state measures 3.49mm thin.

The device is expected to be showcased during MWC 2026 and will pack a high-performance chip and a battery over 5,000mAh.

After swiping a little of Samsung's Unpacked spotlight, TECNO is finally revealing its "G Fold" concept in full.

Today (July 17), in a press release, TECNO fully unveiled its planned "Phantom Ultimate G Fold" device, which aims to be the "thinnest tri-fold" phone. After many teasers and prototypes, TECNO states its G Fold concept achieves a thickness of 11.49mm. A size that's "comparable" to many dual-folding (book-style) foldables on the market. However, when fully opened, TECNO states its G Fold's "ultra-slim" profile measures out to 3.49mm.

TECNO credits its development process for fine-tuning the phone's display, materials, and hinges to achieve such a thin measurement, despite its form factor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TECNO) (Image credit: TECNO) (Image credit: TECNO)

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold's hinge is a shining highlight for TECNO. The post states the device's concept receives an "innovative G-style design" for its hinges. The G Fold offers two hinges, one for each inward folding display. These hinges aren't created equally, as TECNO states the right side boasts a smaller waterdrop hinge, while the left side is a "larger primary" hinge.

The right side folds in first and then the left. TECNO states both inward folding displays offer a "gapless and secure" experience, to ensure the screens—especially the center—remain safe.

When fully unfolded, TECNO says the G Fold delivers a 9.94-inch display "with minimal creasing." Additionally, the company highlights the G Fold's multi-angle hovering, thanks to its "dual-cam" design. The post teases that the concept allows for users to utilize the phone in a partially folded state to get quick bouts of work done before moving on.

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold is still a concept, but TECNO teases its specifications, which claim to not compromise on the flagship experience. The G Fold is expected to be powered by a high-performance chip with a triple camera array and a battery that's over 5,000mAh.

TECNO is expected to fully showcase the Phantom Ultimate G Fold during MWC 2026.

Concept Revealed

(Image credit: TECNO)

TECNO has been gearing up for a complete reveal of its G Fold concept for a while now. Earlier this month saw the company tease the device right before Samsung's Unpacked event for its foldables. Samsung is also reportedly developing its own tri-fold, and it seems TECNO is already seeking competition with them—and Huawei's Mate XT.

The company's original teaser a couple of weeks ago echoed what we've seen fully explained today. TECNO stated its decision to go with an inward folding design was to shield its inner displays when "not in use." Moreover, the G-Style, snake-like folding design should further protect these delicate screens from "scratches and impacts."

Now, all we have to look forward to is MWC 2026 to see TECNO's latest G Fold concept in full (and in real life).