What you need to know

A tipster reportedly discovered a few animations in Samsung's One UI 8 software that showcases its expected tri-fold.

The animations suggest its design, which could play off the Galaxy Z Fold series with a vertical camera array atop an island, as we've seen previously.

There's speculation that Samsung could use two "inward-folding" panels for the tri-fold; however, one side will need to be folded in first before the other.

Rumors claim this device could be called the "Galaxy G Fold" with a near-10-inch display, possibly debuting next week during Unpacked.

We've been eagerly awaiting Samsung's first steps into the trifold world, and it seems so is its One UI software.

The trifold, rumored previously as the "Galaxy G Fold," was spotted in a One UI 8 deep dive by tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority). However, as the post notes, Samsung's internal code refers to the device as the "Multifold 7," which is speculated to be a codename. The more substantial pieces of evidence regard support animations for the phone's functions. One animation shows off the trifold's folding process, which sees the left-most portion opening, revealing its full display.

The tipster went further, stating that One UI 8's animation suggests Samsung has gone with two "inward-folding" panels. However, the software's animations warn that both foldable panels aren't created equal.

It appears that the two hinges, for the left and right panels, are different sizes. The former is seemingly much smaller, meaning that it needs to be folded first. This theory is backed up by One UI 8's warning animation that says users should not fold the panel with the camera array first when closing.

As the tipster assumes, this warning is in place to likely avoid breaking that left panel.

Hinting at Design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Aside from the support animation's detailing precautions, they might've also hinted at the phone's design. The tipster's evidence suggests Samsung's "G Fold" (or whatever it may be called) will see a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The right-most panel seems to house the vertical, triple camera array, which looks similar to what we've seen on the Z Fold 6. The lenses appear raised onto a pill-shaped island, and the rings may also sport those thick black rings, too.

The center panel will house the phone's cover display and centered selfie camera, leaving the final panel empty. Additionally, it seems Samsung will place its internal display's selfie camera on the far right side when in use.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've been on this Samsung tri-fold train ever since it dropped a not-so-subtle teaser about it during Unpacked. Listed amongst its Android XR and other foldable illustrations was a tri-fold device. We're all aware of Huawei's Mate XT surprise, and it seems Samsung wanted in. There were rumors that Samsung could provide its version with a 9.9/10-inch internal display when completely unfolded.

A more recent rumor suggests next week's Unpacked event could host the phone's full reveal. However, there's a chance consumers won't get their hands on it until the fall. More importantly, speculation states Samsung might only make a limited number of G Fold phones, starting around 200,000 units.

Regardless, Samsung is preparing for its summer Unpacked event, where we're expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Fold 7.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.