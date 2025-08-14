What you need to know

Samsung adds Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to its official Certified Re-Newed program.

Refurbished foldables come with new batteries, genuine parts, and a one-year warranty.

Prices start at $1,169 for Fold 5 and $649 for Flip 5, with trade-in offers available.

There is now an official way of getting Samsung's foldable smartphones for a lesser price. Samsung today announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are available through the company's Certified Re-Newed program. This is the first time Samsung has added its foldable phones to its refurbished program.

The Certified Re-Newed program is an official refurbished program from Samsung that offers customers the option to buy phones from the brand through its online store at a reduced cost compared to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

For those unaware, Samsung says all Certified Re-Newed phones are "serviced by Samsung specialists" and repaired with 100% Samsung genuine parts. These devices have a brand-new battery and are backed by the same one-year brand warranty as buying new phones from the brand. You can also purchase Samsung Care+ for devices bought through Certified Re-Newed for additional protection.

Certified Re-Newed Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,169

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not be the latest foldables, Samsung says the Certified Re-Newed program offers a great way for those wanting to try the foldable form factor for the first time.

Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, still great at this point, and will offer three years of updates (out of the five with which they launched). You'll still have plenty of software support if you buy this refurbished phone, including the new One UI 8 based on Android 16 set to roll out soon.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage in the Certified Re-Newed program starts at $1,169, while the 512GB variant is $1,219. These prices are $630 and $700 below their 2023 launch prices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $649 for the 256GB model and $699 for the 512GB model. Both are available only in Graphite, and you can bundle trade-in offers to reduce the price further.