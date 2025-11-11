Samsung is selling refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 6 models months early

What you need to know

Samsung usually starts selling new certified refurbished Galaxy phones on Earth Day, but this year's crop of handsets are arriving months earlier.

You can now buy "Certified Re-Newed" models of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra directly from Samsung.

The Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are listed on the Certified Re-Newed site, but they are currently sold out.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will remain the latest and greatest for the next few months, before it is inevitably replaced by the Galaxy S26 lineup. In unusual fashion, Samsung is opening up sales for certified refurbished versions of Galaxy S25 models while they are still current. The company's "Certified Re-Newed" program now includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you're looking for a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now part of the program, too.

As spotted by 9to5Google, listings for these models are now available on Samsung's Certified Re-Newed online storefront. Buyers can grab certified refurbished versions of the phones at a slight discount. The Galaxy S25 series phones are discounted by between $150 and $260, depending on the model and storage configuration. The cheapest option is the 256-gigabyte variant of the base Galaxy S25, which costs $709.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at just $1,429, and that's $370 lower than MSRP. Here's the full list of available Certified Re-Newed models:

If the models above still look expensive despite the certified refurbished discount, that's because both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are only available in their higher storage tier. Additionally, the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't available through the Certified Re-Newed program at the moment. Notably, there's only a $50 difference between the 256GB and 512GB variants of the refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The availability of certified refurbished Galaxy S25 units comes ahead of schedule. We're used to seeing the Certified Re-Newed models drop after they're replaced by the next generation of flagship. They usually arrive on Earth Day, like the Galaxy S24 series did on April 22, 2025. In this case, Samsung is selling refurbished Galaxy S25 units while they're still the newest Galaxy S phones you can find.

What about the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Flip 6?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Samsung lists the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with the aforementioned models on the Certified Re-Newed store. However, they're currently listed as sold out, with no model or pricing information available. It's unclear when Samsung will make certified refurbished version of these smartphones available for purchase.

Samsung's Certified Re-Newed discounts can be stacked with trade-in promotions, making them an enticing option ahead of Black Friday sales.