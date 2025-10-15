Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New and improved The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will revamp the brand's smallest flagship, bringing the design closer in line with Edge and Fold models. The camera bump will now feature Samsung's signature oval, and the main and ultrawide cameras could get a boost. Additionally, we expect the screen to be larger, and the phone to get a new chip. Pros Larger 6.3-inch display with slim bezels

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 possibly paired with up to 16GB of RAM

Rumored larger battery capacity with Qi2 magnets

Upgraded main and ultrawide cameras tipped Cons Unclear if Qi2.2 fast wireless charging will be supported

Won't be as compact as the Galaxy S25

Telephoto lens is not expected to get an upgrade

Could potentially cost more; unknown if 128GB base model will remain Samsung Galaxy S25 View at Walmart View at Best Buy View at Samsung View at Amazon A compact champ The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the only 6.2-inch flagships still around, and it's due to be replaced with a larger 6.3-inch Galaxy S26 Pro. The Galaxy S25 is still capable, with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but the phone is lacking in camera quality. Pros Compact and lightweight design highlighted by a 6.2-inch screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform is still impressive nearly a year later

One UI is hitting its stride, and there are plenty more upgrades to come Cons No Qi2 magnets or fast charging support

Lacks key S25 Plus and Ultra features like UWB

Same camera system as Galaxy S22

Small 4,000mAh battery capacity

Samsung is shaking up its next lineup of smartphones with fresh models and new names. The company is rumored to announce three Galaxy S26 models sometime early next year, namely the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Compared to the current lineup — which consists of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Edge, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — the rumors and leaks paint a completely different picture.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, now sporting the new "Pro" moniker, will match up against the Galaxy S25. You're probably wondering whether the Galaxy S26 Pro will bring a new and improved experience or just a different name, and we're here to help. Let's compare how the Galaxy S26 Pro figures to stack up against the Galaxy S25, based on current rumors and leaks, which might change before the phone becomes official.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro vs. Galaxy S25: Pricing and availability

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro's pricing and availability are up in the air. We aren't sure whether the Galaxy S26 Pro will see a price hike this generation. It might depend on whether Samsung ships the phone with 128GB or 256GB by default. At most, we're looking at around $100 tacked onto the Galaxy S25's $799 starting price.

Samsung could up the max storage and RAM configurations on the Galaxy S26 Pro, possibly raising the top capacity to 512GB or 1TB. The phone's memory could be upgraded to 16GB across the board, for certain configurations, or not at all. We expect to see the entire Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup revealed sometime around January 2026, with general availability coming soon after.

Compare that to the current Samsung Galaxy S25, which starts at $799 for 128GB of storage and 12GB of memory. The phone only goes up to 256GB of max storage in the U.S. It's available in multiple colorways, including Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow. As the Galaxy S26 release window approaches, the Galaxy S25 will see major discounts, especially around deal holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro vs. Galaxy S25: Design and display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro's design will look quite familiar to Galaxy fans, but it'll be a departure from what we're used to seeing on base models like the Galaxy S25. The phone will offer a flat display and Gorilla Glass on the front, mostly flat edges, and a glass back. This time, the camera lenses will sit on an oval pedestal protruding from the back, drawing inspiration from the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung is expected to add a 6.3-inch screen to the Galaxy S26 Pro, making it larger than the Galaxy S25 in terms of footprint. The rumored dimensions, based on leaked CAD renderings, measure 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm. That'd make the Galaxy S26 Pro significantly taller, slightly wider, and a bit thinner than the Galaxy S25 it'll replace.

The larger footprint and bigger camera bump might help Samsung spread out the internals and make the majority of the phone thinner. However, the Galaxy S26 Pro is rumored to measure 10.23mm thick with the camera bump included.

We don't know exactly how much the upcoming handset will weigh — the Galaxy S25 weighed in at 162 grams, but the Galaxy S26 Pro could be heavier, accounting for the extra components.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Aside from the notable difference in screen size — 6.2 inches on the Galaxy S25 and 6.3 inches on the Galaxy S26 Pro — the two phones will likely have similar or identical display specs. We're expecting Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panels with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support, at least. The two phones could differ in brightness and cover glass, but we should see 2,600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass at a minimum.

As for the build quality, both phones will be equipped with an Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 certification against dust and water-resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro vs. Galaxy S25: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is expected to make major upgrades to the Galaxy S26 Pro's internals, starting with the processor. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, possibly a "for Galaxy" variant, and might use the Samsung Exynos 2600 chip in some regions. Those processors will either be paired with 12GB or 16GB of memory.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, by comparison, uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. It's working with 12GB of RAM, and is still a top performer for gaming, AI processing, and casual use. While the Galaxy S25 shipped with One UI 7, it can be upgraded to One UI 8, which is what the Galaxy S26 Pro will debut running.

Connectivity options should be consistent across both smartphones, with Wi-Fi 7, 5G, NFC, and at least Bluetooth 5.4 — though we can't rule out support for upgraded Bluetooth 6 on the Galaxy S26 Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs comparison Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro (Rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy S25 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display 6.3-inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 6.2-inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass OS One UI 8 One UI 7 (Android 15) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB RAM 12GB or 16GB 12GB Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Battery 4,300mAh 4,000mAh Charging 25W wired, Qi2 15W or 25W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Dimensions 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm Weight ~162g 162g

Samsung is rumored to make the long-overdue move to add magnets to the Galaxy S26 Pro, offering full support for Qi2 wireless charging. We'll see 15W wireless speeds at a minimum, but it's unclear if the phone will support the newer Qi2.2 25W spec. The battery capacity is said to be upped to 4,300mAh on the new model compared to 4,000mAh on the current Galaxy S25.

The other big upgrade concerns the main camera system. The current Galaxy S25 has a 50MP primary shooter and two 12MP secondary cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Pro is tipped to bring a new main camera and ultrawide lens. Rumors aren't optimistic about the main lens being a massive improvement, but it is new for 2026. Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Pro's ultrawide lens is rumored to jump from 12MP to 50MP this generation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro vs. Galaxy S25: Should you wait?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a serviceable smartphone that has the unique distinction of being one of the few smaller flagships left. With the Galaxy S26 Pro rumored to leave that identity behind in favor of a larger footprint, the Galaxy S25 might hold onto some of its appeal.

However, there are key flaws of the Galaxy S25 that can't be ignored, like the three-year-old rear camera system that will only become more glaring as the phone ages. Samsung balances that out with the affordable cost (especially after frequent discounts) and standout components, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy platform. The seven-year software update promise ensures this phone will be supported for the foreseeable future.

If you want the best and are willing to pay for it, waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is the recommended option. Samsung is expected to build off and improve the Galaxy S25's strengths with a new Snapdragon processor and a bigger screen. It's also rumored to address its weaknesses by adding upgraded main and ultrawide lenses.

With these rumors in mind, the Galaxy S26 Pro is looking like one of the bigger annual upgrades from Samsung in a while.