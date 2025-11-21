Best Garmin Venu 4 watch bands

The Garmin Venu 4 comes in two case sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The smaller 41mm variant supports 18mm quick-release bands, whereas the 45mm version supports 22mm quick-release bands. Because this is a generic standard, the best Garmin Venu 4 bands are affordable, and the selection is huge. We've rounded up the best picks for you to choose from right here.

The best 18mm watch bands for the Garmin Venu 4 (41mm)

The best 22mm watch bands for the Garmin Venu 4 (45mm)

GARTOO Metal Bands for Garmin 22mm set of two metal bands doesn't come in gold, but you can choose two metal link bands instead of a mesh strap or mix up the colors depending on the pack you pick. This fits the 45mm Garmin Venu 4. Garmin Quick Release Bands (22mm) Leather is limited to a single colorway — Black Leather with Brushed Hardware. If you want a first-party leather band for your 45mm Garmin Venu 4, black is your only option. At least it matches everything!

Choosing the right Garmin Venu 4 watch band

Just like the Garmin Venu 4, almost all the best Garmin watches support universal quick-release bands. You just have to match the right-sized band to the case size of your model. If you've got the 41mm Venu 4, any 18mm quick-release band will fit it. And if you opted for the larger 45mm variant, stick with 22mm quick-release bands for perfect compatibility.

The Garmin Venu 4 comes with either a silicone or a leather band. Most people usually buy the silicone band set as it's a whole $50 cheaper than the leather strap bundle. If you fall into that category and are looking for an extra band, I suggest grabbing a metal watch band two-pack first. Both the ViCRiOR 18mm set and the GARTOO Metal Bands for Garmin 22mm kit are extremely affordable, priced below $20, and are made of waterproof stainless steel. This means they won't blacken over time, and neither will they get scratched or bent easily. A metal band is the fastest way to elevate any wearable, so don't skip this option!

Next, if you've still got some extra dough, I suggest getting a fabric band for everyday use. The Garmin Quick Release Bands ComfortFit Fabric comes in both 18mm and 22mm sizes, although the color options differ across sizes. Fabric is a sturdy material, comfortable, and more breathable compared to silicone or leather. The band's length is easily adjustable, which is another bonus. It's sure to alleviate some discomfort when you're working out or getting your daily steps in with the Garmin Venu 4.

The only drawback of getting Garmin's own first-party bands is that they are expensive. However, if you want the perfect fit, high-quality, and uniform branding, first-party is always the way to go.