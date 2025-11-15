The Garmin Venu 4 fixes what I didn't like about the Venu 3, and I'm convinced this is the ideal fitness watch for everyone, but it comes at a price not everyone will be willing to pay

The Garmin Venu 4 takes what we loved about the Venu 3 and builds on it, bringing a new design and the latest software with new health and fitness features. It's a great all-around fitness watch for the masses, although the heavy build and $100 premium over its predecessor might deter some.

After a couple of years of waiting, Garmin has finally launched the Venu 4, it's latest fitness watch that aims to appeal to the masses. The Venu 3 was the first Garmin watch I had ever used, and while it remained my primary fitness watch for some time, there were definitely things that I would've changed about it.

I've spent about a month with the Venu 4, and fortunately, it looks like Garmin addressed many of my concerns with its latest model, taking cues from its predecessor as well as more recent Garmin watches in the Vivoactive and Forerunner series. A new design, an updated UI, and some welcome hardware upgrades ensure that this should be a solid all-arounder that the Venu series is meant to be.

But is the Venu 4 worth the $100 premium over the Venu 3?

Garmin Venu 4: Price, availability, and what's in the box

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Garmin Venu 4 was launched on September 17, 2025, and went on sale starting September 22. The watch is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, and each size comes in several different case and band color combinations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally 41mm 45mm Silver Periwinkle Silicone band Silver Silver Gray Silicone band Lunar Gold Bone Silicone band Silver Citron Silicone Slate Black Silicone Slate Black Silicone Lunar Gold Bone Silicone band + Light Sand Leather band Slate Black Silicone band + Brown Leather band -- Silver Black Silicone

Pricing starts at $549 for both sizes and most color/band combinations. However, if you prefer a leather band, the price increases to $599.

The Venu 4 retail box comes with the watch, a Garmin USB-C data/charging cable, and various documentation.

Garmin Venu 4: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Garmin Venu 4 Materials Case: Stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer Bezel: Stainless steel Strap 41mm: 18mm 45mm: 22mm Silicone Quick Release strap Protection 5ATM, Gorilla Glass 3 Dimensions & weight 41 x 41 x 12mm, 46g w/strap 45 x 45 x 12.5mm, 56g w/strap Display 41mm: 1.2-inch (390x390) 45mm: 1.4-inch (454x454) AMOLED touchscreen, 2,000 nits Tracking GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ, All-Systems GNSS + Multi-Band Sensors Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, ECG, gyroscope, skin temperature Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi, NFC Storage 8GB Mic & speaker Calling, phone commands, watch commands Flashlight ✔️ Battery life 41mm: 10 days (3 w/ AOD), 15 GPS hours, 13 All-Systems GNSS hours, 12 multi-band GPS hours 45mm: 12 days (4 w/ AOD), 20 GPS hours, 19 All-Systems GNSS hours, 18 multi-band GPS hours

Garmin Venu 4: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Venu 4 features an updated design, but it's thicker and heavier than the Venu 3.

The weight makes it difficult to wear to bed for tracking sleep.

The 1.4-inch AMOLED display is bright and responsive.

The Venu 4's design is a slight departure from its predecessor. While it's still a round watch face, the chamfered edges on the bottom are largely gone, replaced by cleaner, flatter sides. This is likely due to the inclusion of the flashlight tucked into the top of the watch. There are also fewer, smaller buttons on one side of the watch, which makes it look less like a sports watch and gives it more mainstream appeal.

Owners of the Venu 3 will notice that the Venu 4 is noticeably thicker and heavier. I find that the weight is fairly manageable, but after a while, the heavy stainless steel case begins to feel somewhat uncomfortable, to the point where I have to take the watch off.

The side and weight are mostly a problem when wearing the watch in bed. I already don't care to wear smartwatches when I sleep, but the Venu 4 is particularly uncomfortable at night, and I find the weight quite noticeable.