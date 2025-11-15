Jump to:

The Garmin Venu 4 fixes what I didn't like about the Venu 3, and I'm convinced this is the ideal fitness watch for everyone, but it comes at a price not everyone will be willing to pay

The Venu 4 takes what I liked about the Venu 3 and makes it better... and heavier.

Garmin Venu 4 on a pair of shoes
(Image: © Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Android Central Verdict

The Garmin Venu 4 takes what we loved about the Venu 3 and builds on it, bringing a new design and the latest software with new health and fitness features. It's a great all-around fitness watch for the masses, although the heavy build and $100 premium over its predecessor might deter some.

Pros

  • +

    Clean design with multiple sizes

  • +

    Bright OLED display

  • +

    Improved UI feels better to use

  • +

    Snappy performance

  • +

    Tons of health and fitness features

  • +

    Bright flashlight

Cons

  • -

    Heavy design makes it uncomfortable during sleep

  • -

    Shorter battery life compared to Venu 3

  • -

    $100 premium over Venu 3

  • -

    Slow charging

After a couple of years of waiting, Garmin has finally launched the Venu 4, it's latest fitness watch that aims to appeal to the masses. The Venu 3 was the first Garmin watch I had ever used, and while it remained my primary fitness watch for some time, there were definitely things that I would've changed about it.

I've spent about a month with the Venu 4, and fortunately, it looks like Garmin addressed many of my concerns with its latest model, taking cues from its predecessor as well as more recent Garmin watches in the Vivoactive and Forerunner series. A new design, an updated UI, and some welcome hardware upgrades ensure that this should be a solid all-arounder that the Venu series is meant to be.

Garmin Venu 4: Price, availability, and what's in the box

Garmin Venu 4 wet

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Garmin Venu 4 was launched on September 17, 2025, and went on sale starting September 22. The watch is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, and each size comes in several different case and band color combinations:

41mm

45mm

Silver

Periwinkle Silicone band

Silver

Silver Gray Silicone band

Lunar Gold

Bone Silicone band

Silver

Citron Silicone

Slate

Black Silicone

Slate

Black Silicone

Lunar Gold

Bone Silicone band + Light Sand Leather band

Slate

Black Silicone band + Brown Leather band

--

Silver

Black Silicone

Pricing starts at $549 for both sizes and most color/band combinations. However, if you prefer a leather band, the price increases to $599.

The Venu 4 retail box comes with the watch, a Garmin USB-C data/charging cable, and various documentation.

Garmin Venu 4: Specs

Category

Garmin Venu 4

Materials

Case: Stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer

Bezel: Stainless steel

Strap

41mm: 18mm

45mm: 22mm

Silicone Quick Release strap

Protection

5ATM, Gorilla Glass 3

Dimensions & weight

41 x 41 x 12mm, 46g w/strap

45 x 45 x 12.5mm, 56g w/strap

Display

41mm: 1.2-inch (390x390)

45mm: 1.4-inch (454x454)

AMOLED touchscreen, 2,000 nits

Tracking

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SatIQ, All-Systems GNSS + Multi-Band

Sensors

Elevate v5 HRM, SpO2, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, ECG, gyroscope, skin temperature

Connectivity

Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi, NFC

Storage

8GB

Mic & speaker

Calling, phone commands, watch commands

Flashlight

✔️

Battery life

41mm: 10 days (3 w/ AOD), 15 GPS hours, 13 All-Systems GNSS hours, 12 multi-band GPS hours

45mm: 12 days (4 w/ AOD), 20 GPS hours, 19 All-Systems GNSS hours, 18 multi-band GPS hours

Garmin Venu 4: Design and display

The Garmin Venu 4 on a marble surface

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)
  • The Venu 4 features an updated design, but it's thicker and heavier than the Venu 3.
  • The weight makes it difficult to wear to bed for tracking sleep.
  • The 1.4-inch AMOLED display is bright and responsive.

The Venu 4's design is a slight departure from its predecessor. While it's still a round watch face, the chamfered edges on the bottom are largely gone, replaced by cleaner, flatter sides. This is likely due to the inclusion of the flashlight tucked into the top of the watch. There are also fewer, smaller buttons on one side of the watch, which makes it look less like a sports watch and gives it more mainstream appeal.

Owners of the Venu 3 will notice that the Venu 4 is noticeably thicker and heavier. I find that the weight is fairly manageable, but after a while, the heavy stainless steel case begins to feel somewhat uncomfortable, to the point where I have to take the watch off.

The side and weight are mostly a problem when wearing the watch in bed. I already don't care to wear smartwatches when I sleep, but the Venu 4 is particularly uncomfortable at night, and I find the weight quite noticeable.

Garmin Venu 4 and Venu 3
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)