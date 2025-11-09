Sunday Runday (Image credit: Android Central) In this weekly column, Wearables Editor Michael Hicks discusses the world of running watches, fitness apps, and training trends, in his quest to get faster and more fit.

Next weekend, I'll be running the Garmin Tucson Marathon. It's not my first marathon, but it feels like the first one I've properly trained for; I've more than doubled my monthly mileage with several 15- to 20-mile runs and hit a half-marathon PR.

It's been a useful opportunity to test recent watches like the COROS APEX 4, Pixel Watch 4, and Suunto Race 2. However, I continued to wear my Garmin watch on my other wrist, not just as a control group for testing, but also because I relied on its metrics to stay on task during marathon training.

I'm no authority on running techniques or marathon training strategy; I'd be happy just to break the 4-hour barrier. However, I am familiar with fitness watches and accessories, and I can share which features (whether Garmin or otherwise) were the most useful for marathon prep as a dedicated amateur.

While following AI run recommendations is useful to a point, it was only by straying from Garmin's recommended path that I've achieved my marathon potential.

Keeping things simple: Mileage matters most

(Image credit: Michael Hicks)

I took Hal Higdon's Novice 1 and Novice 2 plans and built my own custom workout calendar (screenshotted above) in Google Sheets. I aimed to finish the Novice 2 distances but gave myself the easier Novice 1 option as an off-ramp whenever I was exhausted or worried about muscle soreness.

The main thing Higdon stressed is not to overly complicate your training plan.

Novice or intermediate marathoners should "save their speedwork" for when they're "not doing a marathon mileage buildup," nor should you do strength training unless you're already a "gym rat," and even then, you should "cut back on the weights."

A Garmin marathon training plan (Image credit: Garmin)

Many smartwatch marathon training plans emphasize speed work, strength training, and cross-training. And for serious marathoners with the capacity to train six to seven days a week, that makes sense! For novices like you and me, we need to use our limited bandwidth to run whenever we can. Everything else is a distraction.

Hidgon recommended cross-training once a week, particularly cycling or swimming. But I kept it simple and walked. It can be hard to stay motivated for 14–18 weeks if you're spending every Saturday running for 2–3 hours and then recovering, only to do another long workout on Sunday. I found it easier to focus on hitting my 10,000 steps while listening to an audiobook or podcast, prioritizing easy, active recovery so I could get back to running soon.

Slowly build up your body's running tolerance — and skip the sprints

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Before my marathon plan, I used my Garmin Forerunner 970 (and other Garmin watches before it) to balance my training load between low- and high-aerobic and anaerobic training, aiming to increase my VO2 Max. But since October, I've ignored Garmin's algorithm every time it prods me to do more tempo or sprint workouts.

Doing enough anaerobic training to satisfy Garmin's formula has a significant biomechanical impact load on my body. My weekly mileage was low because going all-out for 3 miles would put pressure on my muscles and joints, and I'd need days to recover.

I abandoned my weekly track workouts, and it became far easier to work multiple short runs into my week and build up my mileage. I'll start worrying about VO2 Max again once I've finished this race.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

At the start of my marathon training, Garmin's running tolerance metric said my body could safely handle 20 miles/week. Higdon's marathon plan starts at about 15–20 miles per week, but gradually builds up to 25–40 miles per week.

Because I stuck to his system, slowly increasing my mileage and maintaining an easy pace, I've increased my Garmin tolerance to 30 miles/week and have safely hit 35 miles in some weeks. I'm confident I'll be able to finish my marathon without injuring myself because I focused on mileage over speed.

Low-aerobic training DOES matter

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I didn't ignore Garmin's suggestions completely, though. My training load focus widget reminds me to get as much low-aerobic load as possible. Low aerobic HR training builds your body's endurance, so that your aerobic threshold — the steady-state HR where you can maintain a consistent pace for hours — stays low.

Basically, by following Garmin's low-aerobic demands, I'm hoping I can maintain a strong target pace during the race while keeping my heart rate steady, so I don't build up too much lactic acid in my muscles.

It's never fun having to slow down to a crawl, staring at your wrist until your HR falls back into the right zone; it drags out the workout when you'd rather be running freely. But it pays off in the long run.

The fitness tech I'll use during the Garmin marathon

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

It feels thematically appropriate to use a Garmin watch during the Garmin marathon, but that's not the reason I'll wear one. The Forerunner 970 offers hyper-accurate dual-band GPS and dependable battery life, though I may end up wearing the Venu X1, simply because it's so absurdly light that it'll feel more comfortable for a four-hour run.

Either way, I'm getting accurate data and useful data fields to help me adjust my pace mid-run. I'm excited about the new