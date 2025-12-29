What I want to see from headphones, earbuds, and the audio industry in 2026

Headphones and earbuds took major steps forward in 2026, with new hardware releases from Apple, Bose, and Sony leading the charge. On the software front, Spotify finally delivered on a years-long promise to make lossless audio available to subscribers. For accessibility, Google built Auracast support right into Android, making the wireless broadcasting standard available on select Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Xiaomi, and POCO phones.

Heading into 2026, there's still plenty of work to do. Headphones and earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 or the AirPods Pro 3 are nearly perfect, but audio software could use better support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs. Plus, I have an outside-the-box request for Android phone makers and a big concern about how AI-generated content will affect the music industry.

Here's what I expect to see from the audio industry in 2026 (and everything I hope happens).

Audio brands... give us aptX Adaptive + Lossless all the things

While I love seeing music streaming services like Apple Music, Tidal, and now Spotify offer high-fidelity lossless audio to subscribers, they won't matter much without the right hardware — and the right software. The fact is, most of us use wireless headphones and earbuds, and the overwhelming majority of them use lossy Bluetooth audio codecs that negate the benefits of lossless streaming.

The frustrating part of this situation is that we've already solved the problem. Qualcomm's aptX audio codecs have enabled CD-quality lossless wireless audio transmission with aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. Unfortunately, many top Android brands simply refuse to make these codecs available on their devices. That's true even on phones with the hardware required to use aptX Adaptive or aptX Lossless.

In the U.S., the only major phones with aptX Lossless come from Asus, Sony, and Motorola, and the word "major" is generous for at least two of those brands. International phones from Xiaomi and others are more forgiving on the global market, but aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless are still too rare on Android phones, wireless headphones, and earbuds.

In 2026, I'm hoping to see more headphones, earbuds, and phones leverage Qualcomm's complete Snapdragon Sound platform to make wireless lossless audio mainstream. While small dongles can bring aptX Lossless to any phone, Android users deserve a proper built-in solution.

Make Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast matter