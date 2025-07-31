Motorola is slowly evolving into a fashion brand, and there's no product that represents that better than the Moto Buds Loop. These are stylish open earbuds lined with dazzling crystals by Swarovski, and sound by Bose. With three brands in play, it's no surprise the Buds Loop are excellent. They'll be hard to recommend at their high price point, though.

Have you ever wondered what a pair of open earbuds made with contributions from Motorola, Bose, Swarovski, and Pantone would look like? Probably not, but thanks to the Moto Buds Loop, now we know.

They're open earbuds designed by Motorola, featuring Pantone color, dazzled with Swarovski crystals, and sporting punchy Bose sound. They could be the first in a new lifestyle product lineup from Motorola, all about leveraging fashionable designs and brand collaborations. And, last but not least, they cost $300.

Often, I don't have a lot of hope for tech that focuses too much on looks. I came in skeptical of the Moto Buds Loop, but they blew me away anyway. They sound as good as open earbuds can, they fit securely and comfortably, and really do look stylish.

The high price tag might scare many buyers away, because there are more affordable options out there. Still, looking pretty doesn't come cheap, and you might be willing to pay a premium for that.

Moto Buds Loop: Price and availability

Motorola first announced the Buds Loop on April 24, and they're widely available as of July 10, 2025. You can grab them in either French Oak or Trekking Green colorways, but availability might depend on your region. They're both Pantone colors, and the French Oak version has crystals by Swarovski. The Moto Buds Loop cost $299.99 and can be purchased on Amazon or at Motorola's website.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Moto Buds Loop specs Category Moto Buds Loop Speakers 2x 12mm single ironless drivers Microphones Dual microphone system + CrystalTalk AI Battery life Up to 8 hours (earbuds), up to 37 hours (charging case) Charge time 10 minutes of charging for up to 3 hours of playtime on earbuds, 60 minutes to fully charge case Dimensions 51.5 x 64.8 x 27.8mm Weight 51.6g Durability "water-repellent design," no IP rating Color PANTONE French Oak, PANTONE Trekking Green

Moto Buds Loop: What's good

The Moto Buds Loop fall into the open earbuds category. Instead of physically going into your ear canal with an ear tip, the Moto Buds Loop are more like a tiny speaker that sits right outside your ear. Open earbuds have a few advantages, such as the ability to hear ambient noise and less pressure and discomfort, but they will feel much different than traditional wireless earbuds.

I've tried open earbuds that have an ear hook wrapping around your ear, and I'm a huge fan of ear hooks in general, even on traditional earbuds like the Powerbeats Pro 2. By comparison, the Moto Loop Buds clip straight onto your earlobe for a secure fit like the Bose Ultra Open earbuds.

This was my first time trying open earbuds of this style, and I came away impressed. Once you put them on and adjust their fit, the Moto Loop Buds stay in place. There isn't a lot of clamping force, and there's some give in the Loop Buds that lets you pull them apart gently to place them on your ear.

I ran a few 5Ks with the Moto Loop Buds instead of the Powerbeats Pro 2, and in some ways, these Motorola earbuds were better. I had to adjust their position less while running and was more aware of my surroundings thanks to the open design, which allows ambient noise to reach my ears.

When you wear the Moto Loop Buds, they look a lot like earrings. The version I reviewed with Swarovski crystals doubles down on that look, and I like it. Though I've never worn earrings before, I think they look pretty good on me. They're simultaneously a loud piece of jewelry and a subtle pair of earbuds.

At the heart of the Moto Buds Loop are dual 12mm ironless drivers, which are on the large side for earbuds.

In terms of sound, the Moto Buds Loop are about as good as open earbuds can be. I mentioned how the open design lets ambient sound in, but that works both ways. The sound created by these earbuds also goes out, and there's no seal or sound isolation present. That means they may not sound as loud or as bass-heavy as earbuds you're used to, although this is true of every pair of open earbuds.

With that in mind, the volume offered by the Moto Buds Loop was more than enough for my needs. The bass wasn't outstanding by any means, and there were a few bass-centric tracks that sounded silly with open earbuds, but those songs were the exception rather than the norm.

By default, the earbuds are set to the Bass boost equalizer preset to try and compensate. The EQ can be changed in the Moto Buds app, which works with any Android device. You can also enable dual connection, gaming mode, and change button shortcuts.

The Moto Loop Buds case is slightly larger than most traditional earbuds. It is much smaller than the charging cases for many open earbuds on the market, though. You get eight hours of battery life on each earbud and up to 37 total with the charging case.

Moto Buds Loop: What's not good

There are some quirks that come with the Moto Buds Loop, like their companion app. To update the earbuds, you need to leave them in their case with the lid cracked open — a requirement I haven't come across before.

Speaking of the app and earbud features, it's worth noting that they are heavily dependent on having a Motorola phone. When using the Moto Buds Loop with a Motorola Razr 2025, the experience feels completely different compared to using these earbuds with a non-Motorola phone.

Spatial audio is only available with a Motorola handset, and that's a shame. The feature is mostly standard on earbuds in this price point, across devices and operating systems. Additionally, the Crystal Talk feature that uses AI to cancel out noise during a phone call is a Motorola exclusive. The spatial audio tool is particularly handy, as it combines with the open feel of the earbuds to create a more immersive experience.

Another gripe I have with the Moto Buds Loop is their on-earbud buttons. There's one button for each earbud, which isn't enough to handle volume control, playback control, and toggling voice assistants. Play/pause and previous/next work easily enough, but needing to triple-press the earbuds for volume control is annoying. If you need to drastically adjust the volume, you might need to press an earbud 10 to 15 times total.

During that process, the earbuds might misinterpret you trying to adjust the volume as trying to skip or restart the song, which can be frustrating.

Finally, there is a learning curve to putting on the Moto Buds Loop. It might feel like you're mashing your earlobe to clip them on at first, though it does get better over time. Once you figure it out, it's not as hard, but they're still not my favorite earbuds to put on. The good news is, you only have to do it once, and the rest of your listening session is comfy.

Moto Buds Loop: Competition

Motorola's open earbuds are priced with the best of them, including the Bose Ultra Open earbuds. These retail for $299, and they're often sold at discounts and cost much less than that. If you can find a refurbished or discounted pair of Bose Ultra Open for around $200 or less — which isn't that hard to do — they're probably a better value than the Moto Buds Loop.

Otherwise, you may want to consider cheaper open earbud options like the Nothing Ear Open or Shokz OpenFit 2 before splurging on Motorola's buds. Then again, none of these pairs of open earbuds look as fashionable as the Moto Buds Loop.

Moto Buds Loop: Should you buy them?

The Moto Buds Loop are as good as any pair of open earbuds I've tried, and they pack a unique and stylish design as a bonus. You need a Motorola phone to make the most of them, which might limit who can buy these earbuds. The appearance and price point of the Moto Buds Loop could also slim the potential audience for this kind of product.

If you don't need the Motorola-exclusive features or crystal-laden design, the Bose Ultra Open earbuds could be a better fit — especially at a discount. They certainly aren't as fun as the Moto Buds Loop, though, and that counts for something in my book.