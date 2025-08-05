What you need to know

Motorola and Swarovski announce the Brilliant Collection, bringing shimmering crystals to the Razr 2025 and Buds Loop.

The Razr 2025 features "35 precisely hand-positioned Swarovski crystals" in a quilted design and a new PANTONE Ice Melt color.

The Buds Loop is receiving its second go-round for Swarovski crystals, but this time it comes in an Ice Melt option.

Motorola states the devices will hit the market on August 7, starting at $999.

Motorola's shining bright this week, as the company announces its collaboration with Swarovski crystals.

Today (Aug 5), Motorola announced the launch of its Brilliant Collection in tandem with the notable jewelry brand, Swarovski. Together, this new collection is said to bring stunning brilliance to Motorola's recent Razr 2025 and its newest open-ear buds, the Buds Loop. Starting with the phone, Motorola highlights the Razr 2025's "accented and dazzling" use of Swarovski crystals on its "leather-inspired" finish.

The back of the Razr 2025 features the majority of the crystals in Motorola's new PANTONE Ice Melt color. The company has provided the device with a quilt-like design, where each indentation sports a shiny crystal. Motorola states there are "35 precisely hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, including a larger one with 26 facets on the hinge."

(Image credit: Motorola)

The remainder of the foldable looks the same as you'd expect, with its full edge-to-edge cover display and dual camera array. However, this crystal look isn't all that's new for the Razr, as the post states there's a new "premium crossbody" case that pairs with it.

Buds Loop shines, too

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola launched its Razr 2025 and Buds Loop this spring, back in April. During that launch, the company already revealed the Buds Loop with a Swarovski crystal-inspired design. The crystals lined its stem, bringing a pop or brilliance to the device when worn, as it catches the light. The main difference is that the Swarovski crystals were only available for the Buds Loop PANTONE French Oak variant.

Now, launching alongside the Razr 2025 is a PANTONE Ice Melt option for the Buds Loop, as well. This cooler color option should pair well with the Swarovski crystals. Motorola reiterated the Buds Loop's open-ear design, which should help reduce user fatigue when worn for extended periods of time. Additionally, this open-ear design helps to keep users engaged with the world around them, so you're not completely unaware when outside.

This Swarovski collaboration is reportedly "just the beginning" for the Motorola Collection series. The post states this collection involves limited quantities and more devices "coming soon."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The collection, which features the Motorola Razr 2025 and Buds Loop in PANTONE Ice Melt with Swarovski crystals, will be available on August 7, starting at $999. Consumers can find the devices in the Brilliant Collection at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com. The company adds that its collection will also hit Cricket Wireless on August 15.