Rumors claim Motorola is preparing a "crystal-studded" special edition model of its Razr 2025 foldable with Swarovski.

The alleged rendering shows the device with crystals popped into the foldable's form factor near its cover display and its rear panel.

A tipster claims Motorola is preparing to unveil this phone in August 5.

Motorola recently dropped a huge collaboration with Paris Hilton for a Paris Pink Razr Plus 2024.

Did anyone order a fancy Motorola foldable collaboration? Rumors suggest we might see one pretty soon.

A render of a fancy-looking Motorola Razr was posted by YTECHB today (July 11), suggesting an incoming collaboration edition (via GSMArena). The publication claims Motorola is preparing to bring a fancy new "crystal-studded" Razr 2025 foldable edition. From the rendering, the device looks mostly the same, save for the small crystals (kind of like diamonds) popped into its form factor.

On the cover display, there are supposedly three crystals implanted near the hinge, just above the screen. The back of the device is where the design is reportedly going to shine the most. It seems Motorola will implant crystal studs into a (seemingly) soft fabric material, which looks almost like a fancified purse.

Prominent X tipster Evan Blass got in on things, stating this phone is looking at a debut on August 5; however, we might know who it's with. The tipster's post and the publication both claim Motorola is looking at Swarovski, a jewelry company, to bedazzle its foldable.

Moreover, it seems this collaboration edition will only concern the base Razr 2025 foldable. The rendering doubles down on this, furthered by the thicker border between the cover display and the hinge. The Razr Ultra offers a slightly larger display (4-inch), so the border is much thinner on it.

Motorola and its collabs/special editions

(Image credit: YTECHB)

The name Swarovski might sound familiar, and that's because Motorola collaborated with them once before (or you like their jewelry). Earlier this year, when the Razr 2025 series debuted, Motorola launched its first-ever open-earbuds, the Buds Loop. These buds are offered with 12mm drivers for rich sound, and they come in the following colors: Pantone-curated Trekking Green and a dazzling Pantone-curated French Oak.

However, there was a third option: a crystal-encrusted version, thanks to Swarovski. These buds are lighter in color, and the crystals are present along the band that connects the two halves of the device for each ear. It seems Motorola was pleased with the first round, so it's looking into the collaboration again for its foldable phone.

Motorola has always been one for unique collaborations and special editions. Back in February, the company launched a special edition Razr Plus 2024 with Paris Hilton. The device was offered in a new Paris Pink with a vegan leather finish, as well as two wrist straps in Pink Sparkle and Pink Vegan Leather. Consumers could also grab a vegan leather case that continues the Paris Pink trend with her signature and iconic phrase, "That's Hot."

On a more subtle note, the Razr Plus 2024 also received a Mocha Mousse color from Pantone late last year.