What you need to know

A batch of "exclusive" information claims to have nailed what the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 will bring to the table.

It seems the device will upgrade its display to a 7-inch Super HD foldable screen with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a 50MP selfie lens.

The phone could also sport a much larger battery with souped up wired charging.

Motorola's official teasers state the Razr 2025 series will debut on April 24.

Another wave of leaks about Motorola's next top-level foldable has come to light, hinting at its potential upgrades.

Alleged "exclusive" information obtained by 91Mobiles with X tipster OnLeaks claims the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Razr 60 Ultra internationally) could see a few hardware changes. One of the major changes is the swap for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which would give the Razr a huge power boost if true. Additional purported upgrades are seemingly minimal and could affect its internal screen.

The publication suggests consumers could see a slightly bigger 7-inch Super HD foldable screen. The previous model offered a 6.9-inch pOLED screen, so the change might be worth it if true.

Other rumored changes include the foldable's front-facing selfie camera. The tipster's information alleges the Razr Plus 2025 could jump to a 50MP lens instead of the same 32MP, f/2.4 lens that its predecessor provides. While these are more "in your face," speculation continues for the phone's power supply.

A larger 4,7000mAh battery could find its way into the foldable. This is reportedly paired with 68W wired fast charging (a huge boost) and 30W wireless charging capabilities.

Get Ready for 'Iconic'

(Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

The supposed specifications suggest the next Razr Plus could continue to offer its larger 4-inch cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate, as last year's. The Razr is also expected to keep its 50MP primary and ultrawide-angle lenses. Moreover, consumers will likely see Android 15 during its setup.

We've seen some of these alleged specifications mentioned in a previous leak, so perhaps there's some merit to them. One thing that stood out earlier in April was the supposed color options for consumers. Consumers can potentially expect a revamped red option, as well as a dark green faux leather and a wood finish. What's more, tipsters at the time speculate the company will pack even more Moto AI into its next foldable — and its base model — than we've seen before.

You might've received the emails, too, but Motorola has already started teasing its next foldable launch on social media. Though brief, we were given a glimpse at three Razrs unfolding in various colors. Each model gave us a look at a different color, but the most important bit was the date: April 24.

We're just a week away from Motorola's grand reveal of the Razr 2025 series.