What you need to know

A New Motorola Razr 2025 series leak brings official-looking images and specs of the phones.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 will allegedly be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The leak shows both the Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 in all their colorways.

We've been seeing several Motorola Razr 2025 series leaks pop up lately, considering the duo could be nearing launch sometime this month (per rumors). The most recent leak shows off the Motorola Razr 2025 and the Razr Plus 2025 in all its hues and angles. Additionally, we have details on possible specs that this duo could launch with.

Starting with the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, prominent tipster Evan Blass took to X to post a 30-second teaser of the device, which looks a lot like the official teaser from the company itself. The video shows off the phone in all the rumored colorways, including the new Red, dark green faux leather, and the wood finish models.

According to the news site YTechB, the colors will be called Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret.

Additionally, Blass shared a thread of images of the Razr Plus 2025 showing the device from multiple angles, along with the images of the cover screen and the rumored action button on the left side. Furthermore, they posted another image indicating that this year's Plus model will come packed with additional Moto AI features.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/X)

As for the specs, the material posted by Blass all but confirms previous rumors that the Plus model will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, much like some of today's best Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the OnePlus 13.

Other rumors indicate that the device could pack a dual-cell 4,275mAh battery (possibly 4,500mAh), up from 4,000mAh, plus faster 68W charging. While the design stays similar to the 2024 model, the cameras get a level up with dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP selfie shooter as well.

The Razr Plus 2025 will reportedly have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, along with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, although it's not sure which configurations will be available in international markets or North America.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ X)

Motorola Razr 2025 gets its moment, too

It wasn't only the Plus model that saw some massive leaks. Official-looking renders of the alleged 2025 standard Razr also showed up on YTechB. According to the publication, Motorola will launch the Razr 2025 in three shades: Pantone Gibraltar Sea(deep blue), Pantone Lightest Sky (silver), and Spring Bug (green), aligning with the previous rumors.

When it comes to design, a recent leak indicated that the phone could see a smaller 6.7-inch screen when compared to the 6.9-inch on the 2024 model. However, it seems like the company is sticking to the 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display this year, according to YTechB. It will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip and 12GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Xpertpick)

While these leaks give away so many details about the clamshell duo, they must still be taken with caution. Motorola is yet to reveal its next flagship foldable and we expect that to happen sometime very soon. But while you wait, here's what we expect to see from this year's Motorola Razr 2025 series.