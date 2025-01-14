Rumor claims Motorola's next Razr Plus could launch earlier than usual

What you need to know

A report claims to have spotted Motorola's next clamshell foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra (AKA the Razr Plus 2025).

The BIS certification listing didn't open up any specs; however, it's early listing leaves speculation to suggest an earlier launch for Motorola in April.

The device is also rumored to feature the alleged Snapdragon 8s Elite, which recently had its toned-down core setup leaked.

New Year, new wave of phones; and a recent leak might've caught Motorola's next foldable earlier than usual.

According to 91Mobiles, a phone was spotted moving through the BIS database in India, which the publication speculates is the "Razr 60 Ultra" (via Android Headlines). The post notes that the device was spotted with the model number XT2551, which could give credit to this rumor of it being the next Razr Plus for 2025.

Last year's model received XT2451, so it seems that Motorola has taken that third number up a level to indicate the next generation.

Unfortunately, the leaks end there, but it does create quite a curious situation as things are seemingly occurring in reverse order.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Last year, a rendering of the Razr 50 Ultra, otherwise known as the Razr Plus 2024 in the U.S., surfaced. This was then followed up by a set of live images of the device as it moved through the standard certification databases. These events took place in January before a drought until April and May ahead of its official reveal that summer in July.

More importantly, it's worth noting that the time difference between the phone's BIS appearance and launch was three months.

The publication also noted that, suggesting that the Razr 60 Ultra (or the Razr Plus 2025) could see a much earlier launch. If — and it's a big if — this device is the next Motorola clamshell foldable, then we could be looking at an April release instead of a summer bash.

Right now, all of this is speculation, so it's wise to take things with a grain of salt as nothing further has been discovered/purported.

The publication also speculates that the phone could leverage Qualcomm's recently rumored "Snapdragon 8s Elite" since its predecessor uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Speaking of the rumored 8s Elite, its latest leak might've put its core configuration into a toned-down perspective.

A Weibo tipster claims the chip could grab the same 1+3+2+2 config as the old flagship 8 Gen 3. Moreover, it could feature one Prime core at 3.21GHz. The current line of rumors says the chip will be weaker than the 8 Elite and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which lines up with ones from December.

Tipsters purport the 8s Elite could debut sometime in Q1 2025.