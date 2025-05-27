What you need to know

Motorola announced its new Edge 2025, which boasts a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, and a 50MP primary camera.

The device is also the recipient of a new AI key, which lets users quickly surface Moto AI for on-screen content suggestions, custom playlists, and more.

The Edge 2025 will be available on June 5 for $549 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com.

Surprise; Motorola's not done with its flurry of phone launches, as this next one is a series you might recognize.

Today (May 27), Motorola announced the launch of the Edge 2025 smartphone. Similar to the Edge phones of old, Motorola has continued to feature the curved-glass 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display. However, the company states its newest display technology should give users roughly 13% "more resolution," as well as 120Hz refresh rate.

The Moto Edge 2025's display isn't the only thing that's upgraded, as Motorola highlights the device's "redefinition" of protection plus design.

With that, the device features MIL-STD-810H (military standard) certification. Motorola states this should help protect the Edge 2025 from "extreme temperatures, up to 1.5-meter drops, and high-altitude locations." Joining this is something to help the 6.7-inch display: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

This enhancement lends its strength to better protect the display from scratches and impacts.

The back of the Moto Edge 2025 sports a stylish soft leather finish, which is where another key bit of information dwells.

Cameras & Moto AI

(Image credit: Motorola)

The latest Edge features a triple rear camera array with a lead-off 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera. Motorola calls this its most "capable" camera array yet. With the Sony LYTIA sensor, the post states users can take more "vibrant" and "bright" shots in low-light scenarios. Joining this main sensor is the Edge's 50MP ultrawide with Macro Vision built in.

Macro Vision enables users to take shots up to 2.5cm away from their target with clarity. Moreover, this camera's strength is a notable upgrade from the 13MP ultrawide on the Edge 2024. There's also a 10MP telephoto camera with Super Zoom capabilities. Another important upgrade is with the selfie camera, which Motorola says has jumped to 50MP from the past generation's 32MP.

Moto AI is also showing up for users in a big way. The suite brings its Photo Enhancement Engine to the triple camera array to "reduce noise, accentuate details, and improve dynamic range." Additionally, Moto AI lives right in the Edge 2025's new AI Key.

Pressing this key will surface features like "Next Move," which can give intelligent suggestions based on what's on your screen. Users can even leverage this to create a custom playlist to match what they see. "Catch Me Up" will summarize missed notifications, "Pay Attention" concerns recordings and transcriptions, while "Remember This" will reportedly memorize key pieces of information present in your photos, like dates.

Most of the Edge 2025's functionalities are enhanced further by MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 SoC.

The Cutting Edge

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto's AI additions include Google Photo's suite of photo editing tools, Gemini Live, and Circle to Search.

Elsewhere, the Edge 2025 sports a 5,200mAh battery to keep you scrolling for roughly two days on a single charge. This will, of course, be dependent on a multitude of factors, so your length between charges may vary. This battery is paired with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Those interested in purchasing the Edge 2025 will find 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for photos, videos, and more.

The Moto Edge 2025 is available "universally unlocked" on June 5 for $549. Consumers can look for the phone at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com. The post states you may also find it at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Total Wireless, Visible, Spectrum, and Xfinity Mobile "in the coming months."

Consumers in Canada will also find the Moto Edge 2025 on June 5.