What you need to know

Early leaked renders of the Moto Edge 70 showcase a design reminiscent of the recently launched Moto Edge 60.

The device is likely to feature a triple-camera setup and be powered by a Dimensity 7000 series chipset with 12GB of RAM as standard.

A potential launch date in late September is hinted at through an easter egg in the leaked render's wallpaper, following a pattern from previous Motorola releases.

Motorola very recently unveiled the Edge 60 series, and a couple of weeks later, we now get to see what the successor would look like, thanks to a new leak.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, which has showcased possible renders of the Moto Edge 70. It is quite early to see a successor render within weeks of the predecessor’s launch; however, they reveal the device in full, and it looks a lot like the recently released Moto Edge 60.

The Edge 70 is likely to carry the curved edges, and the device will also be boasting vegan leather back and a familiar camera visor with three cameras. And, like the Edge 60, the successor is also expected to have a 50MP primary camera, next to a 10MP telephoto lens and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, the publication notes.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Underneath, the device is rumored to have a Dimensity 7000 series chip, likely the Dimensity 7400 SoC. The RAM upgrade is also expected, and 12GB should be common across all storage variants.

As for the launch, the publication indicates that it could be somewhere around September 24 or in the same month. The date here is obtained through the Easter egg found in the phone render’s wallpaper, which is September 23. The logic considered here is also interesting because the Edge 60 and Razr 60 series official renders showcased the April 23 date, while the devices were actually launched on April 24.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Meanwhile, the Moto Edge 60 series from early last month included two new devices, the Moto Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60, joining the Edge 60 Fusion, which was announced early last month. The Edge 60 and 60 Pro came as quad-curved devices in the segment they fall in and also equipped with the popular IP68/69 rating for ultimate protection against water and dust. Both devices are further incorporated with a host of advanced Moto AI features.