MediaTek's Dimensity 7400, 7400X are 'ultra-efficient' chips for gaming and AI tasks

What you need to know

MediaTek announced the launch of the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets, which focus on efficiency for gaming and AI.

With an octa-core CPU configuration, both chips focus on improving graphical performance while also leveraging AI for optimization and power saving functions.

MediaTek also highlighted the Dimensity 6400, which is designed for midrange devices with a keen eye on 5G connectivity and reducing gaming latency.

MediaTek is bringing an all-new set of smartphone chips to consumers looking for the next generation of devices early in 2025.

The Taiwanese company stated in a press release that its debut of the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X are built off its 4nm process for "ultra-efficiency." At their core, MediaTek states both chips are focused on delivering "advanced gaming and AI camera technology to consumers."

This kicks off with the chip's integration of an octa-core CPU setup, consisting of 4x Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a max 2.6GHz speed. Joining that quadruplet will be 4x Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz with the Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Aside from its internal architecture, MediaTek states the pair of Dimensity 7400 chips use anywhere between 14% and 36% power when gaming. Moreover, the company has empowered the SoCs with MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology 3.0 to improve graphical performance, adjust game settings via AI optimizations, reduce input lag, and enhance power-saving functions.

MediaTek makes a callback to the Dimensity 7300, to which it states the 7400 and 7400X offer a 15% increase in overall performance thanks to its NPU 6.0 upgrade. The company touts the chips' capabilities to capture strong, high-quality photos, even in low-light situations. MediaTek taps Google's Ultra HDR to bring "vivid colors and better contrast for photos and videos" to devices with the 7400 and 7400X.

Speaking of, MediaTek states smartphones gearing up with the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X will arrive in Q1 2025.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

That's not all as MediaTek is also highlighting the Dimensity 6400 SoC. The press release states this chip, which is the latest 6000 series addition, is designed for affordable/budget devices. With that, built off a 6nm process, the 6400 offers 2x Arm Cortex-A76 cores (2.5GHz), 6x Arm Cortex-A55 cores (2.0GHz), and the Arm Mali-G57 GPU.

MediaTek took strides toward 5G strength with the 6400, stating its Release 16 Sub-6 5G Modem supports 2CC-CA for "improved connectivity." Those leveraging a phone's Bluetooth connection will likely enjoy the Bluetooth Wi-Fi HyperCoex Technology's reduction in gaming latency by "up to 90%." The company states the Dimensity 6400 is already available for OEMs and their respective devices.

The company makes it clear that the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are meant to "compliment" the flagship 9400 SoC and 8400. The former debuted last October as an "enabler of AI" with a 35% power boost. MediaTek wasn't shy in highlighting the chip's major Arm Cortex-X925 with a max 3.62GHz speed. The chip also features the "Argentic AI Engine," bringing "high-quality on-device video generation" and more.

The 8400 SoC was aimed at midrange devices with an "All Big Core" design and the NPU 888 for swift generative AI tasks.