Best Google Pixel 10 Pro screen protectors 2025
Don't take a risk with your Pixel 10 by skipping this crucial step.
The Pixel 10 Pro is a smooth operator. It looks just as good as you'd expect, which is why it is essential to grab one of the best Google Pixel 10 Pro screen protectors as soon as you get your hands on the device. Scratches can occur from the most unexpected objects, like keys or other smaller items in your pocket. A simple screen protector can help maintain the condition of your Pixel 10 Pro's display, which is why you must get one of these excellent options.
Glass or plastic, these Pixel 10 Pro screen protectors valiantly protect your phone's display
Best overall
Cutouts collect dust and are tough to clean, which is why this notch-free set from FANGTIAN is awesome. It includes three 9H tempered glass screen protectors that are durable, scratch-proof, and case-friendly. Installation and cleaning kits are provided.
Best hybrid
Glass is shatter-proof, and flexible films provide better touch response. This hybrid concoction from ZAGG brings the best of both worlds to your Google Pixel 10 Pro. This screen guard filters blue light, repels dirt, and includes anti-dust installation tools.
Best with notch
Maybe you prefer the front camera notch for better camera clarity. In that case, get the amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for the Google Pixel 10 Pro. This cheap two-pack includes an auto-alignment frame and two robust tempered glass screen protectors.
Best privacy
Privacy-focused individuals need not look any further than the IMBZBK 3 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for the Pixel 10. It is an all-in-one set that includes three oleophobic camera and front screen protectors made of smoky, shatter-proof glass.
Best scratch-proof
Spigen recamped its GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 10 Pro. This variant is bolstered by something called AluminaCore glass that adds robust durability and impact absorption to Spigen's screen protectors. A frame is also given.
Best film
TPU films like the IQShield Google Pixel 10 2-Pack Anti-Bubble Clear Film have several benefits. They can self-heal over time and offer superior touch response compared to thick tempered glass. IQShield also guarantees a bubble-free installation.
You don't need to spend a lot of money to get the best Google Pixel 10 Pro screen protectors
Most of the best Google Pixel 10 Pro screen protectors are really affordable, priced between $10 and $20 in general. Only a few rare finds cost anything more than that — such as the high-end ZAGG hybrid screen protector — but that is an exception.
You don't have to shell out big bucks to get the best quality of screen protection for your Pixel 10 Pro. Even the best overall pick costs just $10 for a three-pack, packing unbelievable value. The FANGTIAN 3 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with a user-friendly installation frame with automatic dust elimination that takes mere seconds to execute. Each of the three tempered glass screen protectors boasts 9H hardness, promising durability and shatter-proofing. FANGTIAN intentionally avoided full-screen coverage with its screen protectors so you can easily use it with a Google Pixel 10 Pro case.
Premium alternatives include the ZAGG Glass XTR4 Blue Light Screen Protector as well as the more affordable Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 10 Pro. ZAGG's offering is super high-quality, but it costs a whopping $60, which I find absurd. Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT is a lot more reasonable, priced at about $20 for a two-pack. Spigen enhanced the quality of its screen protector glass with something called AluminaCore glass, so you know the shatter-proofing and impact resistance is worth your while.
