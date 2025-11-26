OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: The same, but different

OnePlus 15 Check Black Friday at Amazon Check Walmart View at OnePlus.com Mixed signals The OnePlus 15, for better or worse, goes all-in on gaming and performance. It sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip that could be too fast for its own good, and a lower-resolution display designed to hit 165Hz refresh rates. Still, the OnePlus 15 has a massive battery and a sleek design. Pros Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 offers unbeatable performance

Multi-day battery life is a real thing thanks to a 7,000mAh capacity

Reworked camera system with in-house DetailMax processing engine Cons Downgraded display is no longer QHD+ quality

Camera hardware is worse, and some might prefer Hasselblad processing

OnePlus 13 works better with leather finish and circular camera arrangement OPPO Find X9 Pro Check Black Friday at Amazon Better overall The OPPO Find X9 Pro is all about balance — it opts for a MediaTek chip but features better cameras and a bigger battery. Unlike the OnePlus 15, this phone keeps its Hasselblad partnership, and camera quality is better because of it. Pros Better battery life with a larger capacity

MediaTek chip Dimensity 9500 can hang with the best mobile processors on the market

Stellar camera system highlighted by a 200MP telephoto lens

Same display, much thinner bezels

Available in the U.K. Cons Not available in the U.S. and some other western markets

ColorOS is an iOS clone

Design is tamer than OPPO predecessors

The tagline for OnePlus is "Never Settle," but it's hard to look at the OnePlus 15 without feeling like the company settled. It tosses aside OnePlus' unique design language for conformity, and ditches features like a QHD+ display and Hasselblad image processing. It's especially disappointing when you compare the OnePlus 15 to the OPPO Find X9 Pro, a similar but very different handset. Now that OnePlus and OPPO have been under the same company for a while, the lines between their phone models are blurrier than ever.

The choice between the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro will almost certainly come down to regional availability. While the Find X9 Pro is sold in the U.K., it's not available in North America. The OnePlus 15 is sold in Canada and will be available in the U.S. once the brand gets its FCC certifications sorted out. But, there's always the option of importing the OnePlus 15 or OPPO Find X9 Pro into your country.

So, which is the best option? Let's compare the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro to find out.

OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

OnePlus and OPPO each made the decision to lean into conventional smartphone design trends, which recently favored boxy, flat, and rectangular chassis. As such, the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro each lose their curves and circular rear camera arrangement in favor of a new, standard slab design. The phones look more boring as a result, and clever leather finish options are gone. They look like an iPhone, which is the look many phone brands are going for in 2025.

The look and feel of the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro will be consistent across both devices, but there are differences. Each phone has a square-ish camera bump on the top-left corner of the device's back. However, the Find X9 Pro's flash lives outside the bump, and there's a Hasselblad logo where you'd find the flash on the OnePlus 15. The OPPO logo on the Find X9 Pro is near the bottom of the device and is more subtle, whereas the OnePlus logo on the 15 is centered, with black font that stands out.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's a lot of talk about the OnePlus 15's display and its apparent downgrades, but the changes won't matter much in this comparison. It's true that OnePlus swapped its QHD+ display with a 3K resolution on the OnePlus 13 for a new, 1.5K panel on the OnePlus 15. However, the OPPO Find X line never had a 3K panel, so there's no love lost here. The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports the same display as the prior generation, and it has the same 1.5K resolution as the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus technically has the edge here, as its 1.5K AMOLED display can reach 165Hz on the OnePlus 15. This is designed for gaming, where the extra frame rates matter — the phone will default to 120Hz in most situations. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9 Pro's display panel tops out at 120Hz in all situations. Both use LTPO technologies to add smoothness and responsiveness for scrolling and animations.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Each phone has a 6.78-inch screen, but the Find X9 Pro's display bezels are over a millimeter smaller than its predecessor.

The OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro each have an aluminum chassis with IP69 certifications against dust and water ingress. Both models use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back to protect against scratches and drops.

OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The major differences start to reveal themselves when moving to the internal components within the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro.

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is arguably the best-performing mobile chip on the market in certain situations. However, it also runs hot, and this has already started to become an issue for early OnePlus 15 testers. It's paired with either 12GB or 16GB of memory, depending on your storage configuration.

OPPO uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor to drive the Find X9 Pro, and this is also a current-generation 3nm chip. You get 16GB of RAM as standard with the Find X9 Pro, which will be helpful for AI tasks and gaming. In our testing of the MediaTek-powered Find X9 Pro, we learned that this phone and chip combo can hang with the best of the best in performance, while running cooler than its competitors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category OnePlus 15 Oppo Find X9 Pro Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 2772x1272, Dolby Vision, 3600 nits max Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 RAM 12GB / 16GB 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear Camera 1 50MP Wide, f/1.8, 24mm 50MP 1/1.28-inch f/1.5 Sony Lytia LYT-828, 23mm, 4K120 Dolby Vision video, OIS Rear Camera 2 50MP Periscope telephoto, f/2.8, 80mm 200MP 1/1.56-inch f/2.1 Samsung HP5 telephoto, 70mm, 3x optical zoom, OIS Rear Camera 3 50MP Ultrawide, f/2.0, 16mm 50MP 1/2.75-inch f/2.0 Samsung JN5, 15mm wide-angle lens Front Camera 32MP wide, f/2.4 50MP Samsung JN5 Ingress Protection IP69 IP69 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Battery 7,300mAh 7,500mAh Charging 80-100W/120W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Dimensions 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm 161.2 x 76.4 x 8.2mm Weight 211g or 215g 224g OS OxygenOS 16 w/ Android 16 ColorOS 16 based on Android 16

Both handsets support the latest connectivity standards, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0. The key difference will be supported cellular bands — this is what prevents the global OPPO Find X9 Pro from working as expected with U.S. carriers.

The OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro each run Android 16, but use different versions. OnePlus has OxygenOS 16, while OPPO has ColorOS 16. Unfortunately, ColorOS is heavily inspired by iOS, so expect an Apple-like software experience if you get the OPPO Find X9 Pro. By comparison, OxygenOS 16 is coming into its own with new features and a sleeker design language.

The Find X9 Pro will receive Android OS upgrades for five years, while the OnePlus 15 only gets four. Both phones are slated to get six total years of security patches.

OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus offers a trio of 50MP rear camera sensors on the OnePlus 15, but they're reworked compared to last year. It also marks the end of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad, and the introduction of the company's in-house DetailMax Engine for image processing. In our camera review, we found that the OnePlus 15's main camera performs well in most situations, despite using a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor size. However, the experience overall is inconsistent, but still better than what we get from Google and Samsung here in North America.

With that being said, the OPPO Find X9 Pro keeps the Hasselblad partnership and still sports industry-leading camera hardware. It has a new 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-828 sensor made in collaboration with Sony, plus a 200MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. It can also shoot 4K120 video, a major improvement compared to its predecessor. Overall, you can expect the Find X9 Pro to outperform the OnePlus 15 in camera quality, especially if you prefer Hasselblad's take on post-processing.

The front-facing camera battle goes to the Find X9 Pro, too — it has a 50MP sensor compared to the OnePlus 15's 32MP sensor.

OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the OPPO Find X9 Pro makes some of the same mistakes as the OnePlus 15, it doesn't make as many of them. Sure, the Find X9 Pro similarly loses its unique design language for another flat rectangle. It also retains its standout camera system and a Hasselblad partnership for sharper image processing. Usually, I'd give the OnePlus 15 credit for its use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but the phone's overheating concerns might cancel out the positive benefits.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15's gaming-focused features are a bright spot, especially the raw performance, long battery life during intensive tasks, and 165Hz display. Those changes won't resonate with everyone, though. For the average consumer, the OnePlus 15 may be worse than the OnePlus 13 on paper. If you have the choice between the OPPO Find X9 Pro and the OnePlus 15, I'd argue the scales tip in favor of OPPO.

Still, availability will be the biggest factor. You can import the OPPO Find X9 Pro into the U.S., but there are risks, especially with carrier compatibility and supported cellular bands. That means if you want an OPPO/OnePlus phone in North America, the OnePlus 15 is your only real option.