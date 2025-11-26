OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: The same, but different
Here's how these two flagship siblings compare.
Mixed signals
The OnePlus 15, for better or worse, goes all-in on gaming and performance. It sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip that could be too fast for its own good, and a lower-resolution display designed to hit 165Hz refresh rates. Still, the OnePlus 15 has a massive battery and a sleek design.
Pros
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 offers unbeatable performance
- Multi-day battery life is a real thing thanks to a 7,000mAh capacity
- Reworked camera system with in-house DetailMax processing engine
Cons
- Downgraded display is no longer QHD+ quality
- Camera hardware is worse, and some might prefer Hasselblad processing
- OnePlus 13 works better with leather finish and circular camera arrangement
Better overall
The OPPO Find X9 Pro is all about balance — it opts for a MediaTek chip but features better cameras and a bigger battery. Unlike the OnePlus 15, this phone keeps its Hasselblad partnership, and camera quality is better because of it.
Pros
- Better battery life with a larger capacity
- MediaTek chip Dimensity 9500 can hang with the best mobile processors on the market
- Stellar camera system highlighted by a 200MP telephoto lens
- Same display, much thinner bezels
- Available in the U.K.
Cons
- Not available in the U.S. and some other western markets
- ColorOS is an iOS clone
- Design is tamer than OPPO predecessors
The tagline for OnePlus is "Never Settle," but it's hard to look at the OnePlus 15 without feeling like the company settled. It tosses aside OnePlus' unique design language for conformity, and ditches features like a QHD+ display and Hasselblad image processing. It's especially disappointing when you compare the OnePlus 15 to the OPPO Find X9 Pro, a similar but very different handset. Now that OnePlus and OPPO have been under the same company for a while, the lines between their phone models are blurrier than ever.
The choice between the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro will almost certainly come down to regional availability. While the Find X9 Pro is sold in the U.K., it's not available in North America. The OnePlus 15 is sold in Canada and will be available in the U.S. once the brand gets its FCC certifications sorted out. But, there's always the option of importing the OnePlus 15 or OPPO Find X9 Pro into your country.
So, which is the best option? Let's compare the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro to find out.
OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Design and display
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
OnePlus and OPPO each made the decision to lean into conventional smartphone design trends, which recently favored boxy, flat, and rectangular chassis. As such, the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro each lose their curves and circular rear camera arrangement in favor of a new, standard slab design. The phones look more boring as a result, and clever leather finish options are gone. They look like an iPhone, which is the look many phone brands are going for in 2025.
The look and feel of the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro will be consistent across both devices, but there are differences. Each phone has a square-ish camera bump on the top-left corner of the device's back. However, the Find X9 Pro's flash lives outside the bump, and there's a Hasselblad logo where you'd find the flash on the OnePlus 15. The OPPO logo on the Find X9 Pro is near the bottom of the device and is more subtle, whereas the OnePlus logo on the 15 is centered, with black font that stands out.
There's a lot of talk about the OnePlus 15's display and its apparent downgrades, but the changes won't matter much in this comparison. It's true that OnePlus swapped its QHD+ display with a 3K resolution on the OnePlus 13 for a new, 1.5K panel on the OnePlus 15. However, the OPPO Find X line never had a 3K panel, so there's no love lost here. The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports the same display as the prior generation, and it has the same 1.5K resolution as the OnePlus 15.
OnePlus technically has the edge here, as its 1.5K AMOLED display can reach 165Hz on the OnePlus 15. This is designed for gaming, where the extra frame rates matter — the phone will default to 120Hz in most situations. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9 Pro's display panel tops out at 120Hz in all situations. Both use LTPO technologies to add smoothness and responsiveness for scrolling and animations.
Each phone has a 6.78-inch screen, but the Find X9 Pro's display bezels are over a millimeter smaller than its predecessor.
The OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro each have an aluminum chassis with IP69 certifications against dust and water ingress. Both models use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back to protect against scratches and drops.
OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Hardware and specs
The major differences start to reveal themselves when moving to the internal components within the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro.
The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is arguably the best-performing mobile chip on the market in certain situations. However, it also runs hot, and this has already started to become an issue for early OnePlus 15 testers. It's paired with either 12GB or 16GB of memory, depending on your storage configuration.
OPPO uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor to drive the Find X9 Pro, and this is also a current-generation 3nm chip. You get 16GB of RAM as standard with the Find X9 Pro, which will be helpful for AI tasks and gaming. In our testing of the MediaTek-powered Find X9 Pro, we learned that this phone and chip combo can hang with the best of the best in performance, while running cooler than its competitors.
Category
OnePlus 15
Oppo Find X9 Pro
Display
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 2772x1272, Dolby Vision, 3600 nits max
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
MediaTek Dimensity 9500
RAM
12GB / 16GB
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
512GB UFS 4.1
Rear Camera 1
50MP Wide, f/1.8, 24mm
50MP 1/1.28-inch f/1.5 Sony Lytia LYT-828, 23mm, 4K120 Dolby Vision video, OIS
Rear Camera 2
50MP Periscope telephoto, f/2.8, 80mm
200MP 1/1.56-inch f/2.1 Samsung HP5 telephoto, 70mm, 3x optical zoom, OIS
Rear Camera 3
50MP Ultrawide, f/2.0, 16mm
50MP 1/2.75-inch f/2.0 Samsung JN5, 15mm wide-angle lens
Front Camera
32MP wide, f/2.4
50MP Samsung JN5
Ingress Protection
IP69
IP69
Connectivity
5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS
Battery
7,300mAh
7,500mAh
Charging
80-100W/120W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired
80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
Dimensions
161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm
161.2 x 76.4 x 8.2mm
Weight
211g or 215g
224g
OS
OxygenOS 16 w/ Android 16
ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
Both handsets support the latest connectivity standards, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0. The key difference will be supported cellular bands — this is what prevents the global OPPO Find X9 Pro from working as expected with U.S. carriers.
The OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro each run Android 16, but use different versions. OnePlus has OxygenOS 16, while OPPO has ColorOS 16. Unfortunately, ColorOS is heavily inspired by iOS, so expect an Apple-like software experience if you get the OPPO Find X9 Pro. By comparison, OxygenOS 16 is coming into its own with new features and a sleeker design language.
The Find X9 Pro will receive Android OS upgrades for five years, while the OnePlus 15 only gets four. Both phones are slated to get six total years of security patches.
OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Cameras
OnePlus offers a trio of 50MP rear camera sensors on the OnePlus 15, but they're reworked compared to last year. It also marks the end of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad, and the introduction of the company's in-house DetailMax Engine for image processing. In our camera review, we found that the OnePlus 15's main camera performs well in most situations, despite using a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor size. However, the experience overall is inconsistent, but still better than what we get from Google and Samsung here in North America.
With that being said, the OPPO Find X9 Pro keeps the Hasselblad partnership and still sports industry-leading camera hardware. It has a new 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-828 sensor made in collaboration with Sony, plus a 200MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. It can also shoot 4K120 video, a major improvement compared to its predecessor. Overall, you can expect the Find X9 Pro to outperform the OnePlus 15 in camera quality, especially if you prefer Hasselblad's take on post-processing.
The front-facing camera battle goes to the Find X9 Pro, too — it has a 50MP sensor compared to the OnePlus 15's 32MP sensor.
OnePlus 15 vs. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Which should you buy?
While the OPPO Find X9 Pro makes some of the same mistakes as the OnePlus 15, it doesn't make as many of them. Sure, the Find X9 Pro similarly loses its unique design language for another flat rectangle. It also retains its standout camera system and a Hasselblad partnership for sharper image processing. Usually, I'd give the OnePlus 15 credit for its use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but the phone's overheating concerns might cancel out the positive benefits.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15's gaming-focused features are a bright spot, especially the raw performance, long battery life during intensive tasks, and 165Hz display. Those changes won't resonate with everyone, though. For the average consumer, the OnePlus 15 may be worse than the OnePlus 13 on paper. If you have the choice between the OPPO Find X9 Pro and the OnePlus 15, I'd argue the scales tip in favor of OPPO.
Still, availability will be the biggest factor. You can import the OPPO Find X9 Pro into the U.S., but there are risks, especially with carrier compatibility and supported cellular bands. That means if you want an OPPO/OnePlus phone in North America, the OnePlus 15 is your only real option.
For North American buyers
The OnePlus 15 is the only option for buyers in the U.S. and Canada. Although it has a few drawbacks, it's still a solid phone with an excellent processor. Keep in mind the potential downgrades and look into purchasing a cheaper OnePlus 13 before you make your decision.
Great if you can get one
Like many global smartphones, the Oppo Find X9 Pro has the hardware to put North American models to shame. If the Oppo Find X9 Pro is sold in your market, it's the clear winner over the OnePlus 15.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.