I tested the OnePlus 15 cameras, and even if it doesn't have Hasselblad tuning, it is better than most camera phones available in North America

Flagships have reached a point where we no longer see overwhelming changes between generations, but that's exactly what OnePlus is doing with the OnePlus 15. While the OnePlus 13 introduced a new design that still paid homage to the manufacturer's design ethos, the OnePlus 15 does away with all of that entirely, adopting a design that I can only describe as generic.

Honestly, it doesn't feel like OnePlus paid any attention to the design of the OnePlus 15, and if the OnePlus 13s was an iPhone clone, this is but a poor facsimile that isn't even trying. That's just the start of the issues; there's no Hasselblad integration any longer, with the phone instead getting an in-house DetailMax engine.

It's almost as if the OnePlus 15 is relegated to second-tier status within OPPO, as there is no other reason to omit Hasselblad tuning on this device — not when both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro retain the integration. The camera hardware itself has undergone changes this year, with the OnePlus 15 featuring a 50MP primary camera that utilizes the Sony IMX906 module and a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor (compared to the 1/1.4-inch sensor used last year).

There's also a "new" 3.5x telephoto lens that uses the 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 50MP OmniVision OV50D-toting ultrawide-angle lens. I took the OnePlus 15 along with me on a recent visit to the U.S. and Mexico, and shot hundreds of photos with the device — let's get started.

The main camera of the OnePlus 15 gets a lot right

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The main camera does a better job than the OnePlus 13, delivering cleaner photos with good dynamic range and color balance. There are issues at times with foliage rendition, and I got a few shots that were overexposed even in daylight scenarios.