OnePlus 15R launches for U.S. consumers today (Dec 16), arriving with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 6.8-inch display, and a 50MP main lens.

The phone also takes great strides toward gaming, as OnePlus provides a 360-degree Cryo Cooling System for intensive games.

The OnePlus 15R will receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Consumers can pre-order the OnePlus 15R for a starting price of $699.

Looking for a OnePlus mid-range to blaze you through the winter chill? You're in luck, as the Chinese OEM announces the OnePlus 15R.

The OnePlus R-series typically sits under its flagship line; however, the company tries not to compromise on strength, and that's done by leaning on Qualcomm. In a press release, the OnePlus 15R features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a chip that adds flagship-level strength and performance to affordable phones, such as the OnePlus 15R. Alongside this chip, OnePlus states it's deployed a "triple-chip architecture plus OP Gaming Core.

This works to deliver "sustained high performance for gaming, multitasking, and intensive workloads." OnePlus highlights an almost 40% CPU performance boost between the 15R and its past generation, as well as an 11% boost in graphical performance.

To take the 15R's gaming capabilities to another level is a 360-degree Cryo Velocity Cooling System for intensive mobile gaming sessions.

While the works under the hood, what faces consumers will be a 6.8-inch AMOLED that can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. OnePlus takes its eye care seriously with the budget phone, adding tools to help reduce user eye strain during longer use periods. Design-wise, the OnePlus 15R features a flat display, rounded corners, and a clean, minimalistic back panel, like the flagship OnePlus 15.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus says its latest affordable device isn't all about speedy multitasking and gaming, as its photographic capabilities shine, too.

Unlike the 13R, the OnePlus 15R features a dual-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. The company says that its budget-friendly phone still leans on its DetailMax Engine, which excels at capturing smaller details in photos. The OnePlus 15R is also capable of Ultra Clear Mode when shooting. The press release states this is activated automatically during the day and works to "double the resolution of your photos."

For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 32MP lens with strong focusing features. The device's recording function provides users with a crisp 4K resolution and extremely smooth 120fps.

Handling all of your daily functions and apps on the OnePlus 15R is a massive 7,400mAh battery. This battery outshines its flagship counterpart this year. More importantly, OnePlus states that this is its biggest battery it's ever made, which is estimated to have roughly 80% capacity remaining after four years of use. The device is paired with 55W SUPERVOOC charging.

OxygenOS 16 and years of support

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus AI is a major part of its OxygenOS 16 software on the 15R. Much like the flagship variant, users will find an upgraded Plus Mind experience with AI Recorder and AI Writer. The latter helps to summarize lengthy articles and create "visual mind maps from your notes." AI Recorder's transcription capabilities for interviews are said to "distinguish between speakers" for a more consistent summary.

Plus Mind now looks to Google's Gemini to help with weather forecasts and more, as the AI can dip into your saved Mind Space content for additional aid. OxygenOS 16 also retains its clean and smooth scrolling/interactions that you'd find on the company's flagship model.

OnePlus announces that the 15R will be supported with four years of OS upgrades, beginning with OxygenOS 16. This is strengthened by six years of security updates.

The OnePlus 15R is available in two RAM/storage configurations: 12/256GB and 12/512GB. The device starts at $699, as pre-orders begin on December 17 at 8:30 am ET on oneplus.com. Those looking to pre-order the device through Amazon must wait until January 8. Users will find the OnePlus 15R in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.