OnePlus 15R teased ahead of its rumored launch next month

OnePlus 15R teased with possible launch next month, featuring OxygenOS 16 and a dual camera setup.

Rebranded OnePlus Ace 6 may debut as OnePlus 15R in India, sporting an advanced display and battery.

Device expected to include Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and new Plus Key for AI features.

OnePlus 15 just launched globally last week, and now we're hearing about its budget model, the OnePlus 15R, which might hit select markets as soon as next month.

Although OnePlus has not yet confirmed or disclosed the specifications for its budget device, the company did tease the OnePlus 15R on its U.K. website along with a mystery smartwatch. These images showcased the device in two available colors: olive green and black. What is certain at this point is that the OnePlus 15R will come pre-installed with the most recent OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16, consistent with the flagship model.

However, some sources note that the OnePlus Ace 6, which launched in China recently, could be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R in India, at least. Assuming that OnePlus would want to keep specifications uniform across the new devices, the OnePlus 15R could also show up with a Plus Key instead of the usual Alert Slider, so that users can summon the new AI Plus Mind with just a single tap.

The budget variant will most likely also show up with the new DetailMax Engine, instead of Hasselblad branding. So if the Ace 6 rumors are indeed true, then the OnePlus 15R could have a larger 6.8-inch display, sporting the 165Hz refresh rate, compared to the OnePlus 13R. Under the hood, it is rumored to get the older Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 7,800 mAh battery like the flagship model, which supports 120W fast charging.

Other rumored specs include an in-display 3D fingerprint sensor, dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP Ultrawide, and a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus didn't reveal the launch date for the device on its UK website; however, word on the street is that the phone could arrive in India in the second week of December, with the pricing in the same range as its predecessor ($599).

OnePlus launched the 13R in North America—the US and Canada—on January 14 last year. We are hopeful that the new device will follow this same release pattern.