OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will launch globally on December 17, 2025.

The OnePlus 15R will be the first Android smartphone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 offers major boosts with up to 36% faster CPU, 11% better graphics, and 46% better AI performance.

Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset today, and we already know the first smartphone to use it will be the upcoming OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus typically launches its top-tier flagship with an R variant that offers slightly fewer features than the flagship but keeps top-tier performance and a more affordable price tag. In fact, the OnePlus 13R was one of the most underrated smartphones we used this year.

However, when the OnePlus 15 landed about two weeks ago, the company didn't launch the R variant alongside the flagship.

Later, we found out that OnePlus was splitting the launch and would introduce the OnePlus 15R separately in December. And now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will make its global debut on December 17, 2025.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 arrives first on the OnePlus 15R

(Image credit: Qualcomm / OnePlus)

The company hasn't confirmed other details about the device yet, such as specs, cameras, or colors, but OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The image shared by Qualcomm also shows the green color of the phone, which we've already seen in earlier teasers.

That said, as we learned today, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the OnePlus 15R should bring big performance upgrades. The chipset is said to offer similar top-tier performance to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 but with slightly lower clock speeds.

The processor is said to offer up to 36% faster CPU performance, 11% better graphics performance, and up to 46% improved AI performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the OnePlus 13R. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will feature quad-IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

Other brands, including iQOO, Vivo, and Motorola, are also said to be developing phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in partnership with Qualcomm, but the OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to launch with this chipset. We expect OnePlus to announce more details about the device and the launch in the coming weeks.